Andy Kim and two more Democrats face off in U.S. Senate primary for indicted Sen. Bob Menendez's seat

Democratic voters in New Jersey will vote Tuesday to choose the party's candidate for U.S. Senate in a race that has been heavily impacted by the federal indictment of longtime Sen. Robert Menendez.

Leading the Democratic field is Rep. Andy Kim, who's now in his third term in the state's 3rd District covering parts of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties. Kim became the first Democratic member of congress of Korean descent in 2019. He's been an outspoken defender of abortion rights, an advocate for clean energy investments and a proponent of health care changes that would expand coverage and reduce out-of-pocket costs.

This year's Senate race was altered by the federal corruption charges brought last year against Menendez, who's on trial for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for helping foreign governments and businessmen. Menendez opted not to run for reelection as a Democrat, but said he intends to file a petition to appear on the ballot as an independent in November's general election.

In February, Kim shook up the primary race by filing a federal lawsuit that challenged the legality of New Jersey's controversial "county line" primary ballot format. At the time, Tammy Murphy, the wife of Gov. Phil Murphy, was Kim's main Democratic opponent. With broad support in New Jersey's most populous counties, Murphy had stood to benefit from the primary ballot format that historically has given favorable positioning to candidates who are endorsed by the party establishment.

But Murphy ended her campaign in March, days before a federal judge ruled that New Jersey would need to adopt a different ballot format for this year's primary. She said she did not want to wage "a very divisive and negative campaign" that would have wasted resources.

Also running against Kim in Tuesday's Democratic primary are Newark School Board member Lawrence Hamm and former AFL-CIO Legislative Director Patricia Campos-Medina.

Hamm is a longtime civil rights activist who has run on a progressive campaign calling for police reform, Medicare for all, stronger union rights and an increased federal minimum wage. Hamm previously served as the New Jersey state chairman for the 2020 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). He also is the founder of the statewide grassroots organization People's Organization for Progress.

Campos-Medina is a labor activist whose campaign has focused on supporting stable incomes and health care access for low-wage workers. She came to the United States from El Salvador when she was 14 and has called for a more just and humane immigration system. Campos-Medina also advocates for abortion rights, housing affordability and gun control measures.