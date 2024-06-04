N.J.'s 3rd District race draws crowded fields in Democratic, GOP primaries

The race for New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District is wide open with incumbent Democrat Andy Kim running for U.S. Senate. Tuesday's primary election features five Democrats and four Republicans in their parties' respective contests for the district.

Polls close at 8 p.m. and results in both races will be updated below as they become available. All results are unofficial until they have been confirmed by election officials.

The 3rd District covers nearly all of Burlington County and parts of Mercer and Monmouth counties. Kim is currently in his third term since he was elected in 2018. He was preceded by two-term Republican Congressman Tom MacArthur.

Democrats

Joe Cohn is a civil rights attorney from Lumberton who has worked on behalf of people with HIV/AIDs, seniors and people experiencing workplace discrimination. In his campaign for Congress, Cohn has targeted the problems caused by political polarization and stressed the importance of uniting around bipartisan collaboration. He has called for eliminating age restrictions for Medicare and making health care more affordable, in part by expanded price negotiation for prescription medications. He supports abortion rights and advocates for addressing climate change by prioritizing energy efficiency.

Herb Conaway is a physician from Bordentown and longtime Assemblyman in New Jersey's 7th legislative district in Burlington County, where he has served for 26 years. His legislative efforts at the state level include helping developing the state's health insurance marketplace, revamping the state's school funding formula and improving nutritional standards in public schools. Conaway has said the biggest issue in the election is protecting democracy against authoritarianism. He plans to push for codifying abortion rights federally and take action on climate change by incentivizing the development of infrastructure for more planet-friendly technologies.

Carol Murphy also is an Assemblywoman in New Jersey's 7th legislative district, where she was elected in 2017. She said she chose to run for Congress to uplift middle class families by dealing with issues such as rising health care costs, high property taxes, political extremism and women's reproductive rights. In her campaign, Murphy said the most important goal will be using federal resources to make New Jersey a more affordable place to live.

Sarah Schoengood is a small business owner from Manalapan who co-owns a company that supplies crabmeat and other seafood from the Mediterranean Sea. Schoengood said she's running for Congress to break the mold of career politicians in Washington, D.C. who aren't in touch with the needs of regular people. She said the most important issue in this year's election is protecting women's reproductive rights. She also supports developing infrastructure for green energy initiatives and providing the industry with a mix of incentives and research dollars.

Brian Schkeeper is a public school teacher and union member who launched his campaign to fight for more affordable health care and education. He said his priority is to ensure that Social Security can remain a viable retirement plan and that women's reproductive rights are protected.

Republicans

Gregory Sobicinski is a business consultant from Southampton who decided to run for Congress to combat rising inflation, underperforming schools and crime in New Jersey communities. He said the biggest problem facing the country is out-of-control government at all levels and too much interference in personal decision-making. He is an advocating for expanding nuclear energy to create a cleaner economy instead of wind and solar power. In foreign policy, Sobicinski calls for the U.S. to intervene only where strategic interests are at stake.

Shirley Maia-Cusick is the CEO of a legal services firm and identifies herself as an independent conservative. As an immigrant from Brazil, Maia-Cusick said she's running for Congress to restore the country she found when she moved to the United States 30 years ago. She opposes abortion and wants the U.S. to scale back its involvement in foreign conflicts to reduce the national debt.

Rajesh Mohan is a cardiologist who decided to run for Congress to apply his clinical approach in medicine to improving government. Mohan's campaign calls for stronger border protection, ensuring the longevity of Medicare and Social Security, and investing in domestic manufacturing and small business growth. He also seeks to increase investments in mental health care and reduce out-of-pocket costs for medical by reforming the Affordable Care Act.