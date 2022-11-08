More News:

November 08, 2022

In Pennsylvania's 4th U.S. House District, Madeleine Dean faces challenger Christian Nascimento

The Democratic congresswoman is seeking a third term; Nascimento, a Republican and Comcast executive, looks to unseat her

By Maggie Mancini and Kristin Hunt
U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean is facing a challenge from Republican Christian Nascimento in Tuesday's race for Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District, which spans most of Montgomery County and portions of Berks County. 

Election results will be updated here as they become available. All projected winners are determined by the Associated Press. Election results are unofficial until certified by the Pennsylvania secretary of state later this month.

Dean, a Democrat, was first elected in 2018, when a record four female candidates won U.S. House seats in Pennsylvania. She is a member of the House Judiciary and Financial Services committees and was 1 of 9 U.S. House impeachment managers in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. 

In her time in office, Dean has sponsored 71 bills and co-sponsored 1,236 others, with subjects ranging from gun control to education and mental health. Earlier this year, Dean introduced a bill requiring smoke detectors in public housing after a deadly fire in Fairmount killed 12 people.

Dean supports a $15 federal minimum wage, free two-year college programs, abortion rights and reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy. 

Nascimento has served as the vice president of product for Comcast and the president of the Methacton School Board. A Norristown native and resident of Audubon, Nascimento seeks to improve educational opportunities and security for the residents of the suburban district. 

In particular, the Republican said he would push to ensure "children are always able to attend school in person" and that "parents always have a choice in their children's education." Nascimento also wants to ensure that the global supply chain is based in the U.S. and "not China." 

Nascimento has voiced support for voter ID laws and said that abortion laws should be decided at the state level. He supports restricting funding and availability of abortions. He is opposed to red flag gun laws, and said school resource officers are a more effective way to prevent mass shootings in schools. 

Maggie Mancini and Kristin Hunt

