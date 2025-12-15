More Events:

December 15, 2025

Electrical Spectacle lights up Franklin Square through year’s end

The light show continues nightly, with several free family events still on the calendar through Dec. 31.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Light Show
Electrical Spectacle in Franklin Square Jeff Fusco/For Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

Fire pits at Franklin Square.

The Electrical Spectacle light show continues to anchor Holidays in Franklin Square, filling the historic park with hundreds of thousands of synchronized lights set to seasonal music each night. The free show runs every 30 minutes after dark and serves as the backdrop for seasonal programming through the end of December.

In addition to the nightly light show, Franklin Square stays active throughout the holiday season with winter attractions and food options. Visitors can book no-ice Franklin Square Street Curling, play Chilly Philly Mini Golf under seasonal lights through Jan. 4, or warm up at Frosty’s Fireside Lodge, a heated pop-up bar and snack spot that opens nightly at 5 p.m. SquareBurger also remains open daily, serving comfort food with seasonal additions.

Here are the events still to come:

Santa Paws

Friday, Dec. 20 | 5–7 p.m.
Pets are invited to join the fun during this special Santa meet-and-greet, where four-legged visitors can pose for photos alongside their humans. Free.

Franklin Square Hanukkah Celebration

Sunday, Dec. 21 | 5–7 p.m.
The square hosts an evening celebrating Hanukkah with music, crafts and hands-on activities for families. Free.

Kwanzaa Celebration: Ujamaa Quizzo and Evening Bazaar

Sunday, Dec. 29 | 5–8 p.m.
Presented in partnership with the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the event highlights Kwanzaa traditions with trivia, shopping and cultural programming centered on the principle of Ujamaa.

Kids’ New Year’s Eve Countdown

Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 5–8 p.m.
Franklin Square rings in 2026 early with a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration featuring crafts, games, music and a 6 p.m. “Square Drop” countdown. The park remains open through 8 p.m., with views of the waterfront fireworks. Free.

The Electrical Spectacle light show runs nightly through Jan. 4, with shows beginning at 5 p.m.

Holidays in Franklin Square

Runs through Dec. 31
Franklin Square
200 N. 6th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Holidays Light Show Family-Friendly Franklin Square

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the holidays
Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Government

Could 'registry of historic eateries' help N.J. diners?

saving NJ diners

Sponsored

Lessons from Philadelphia’s Turn the Key program: How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

Prevention

Why do people get headaches and migraines? A neurologist explains the science of head pain and how to treat it

Headache Causes

Books

Still shopping for holiday gifts? Here are 14 books with Philly ties

Book gift guide

Holidays

Electrical Spectacle lights up Franklin Square through year’s end

Electrical Spectacle in Franklin Square

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved