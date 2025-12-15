Electrical Spectacle lights up Franklin Square through year’s end

December 15, 2025
The Electrical Spectacle light show continues to anchor Holidays in Franklin Square, filling the historic park with hundreds of thousands of synchronized lights set to seasonal music each night. The free show runs every 30 minutes after dark and serves as the backdrop for seasonal programming through the end of December.
In addition to the nightly light show, Franklin Square stays active throughout the holiday season with winter attractions and food options. Visitors can book no-ice Franklin Square Street Curling, play Chilly Philly Mini Golf under seasonal lights through Jan. 4, or warm up at Frosty’s Fireside Lodge, a heated pop-up bar and snack spot that opens nightly at 5 p.m. SquareBurger also remains open daily, serving comfort food with seasonal additions.
Here are the events still to come:
The Electrical Spectacle light show runs nightly through Jan. 4, with shows beginning at 5 p.m.
Runs through Dec. 31
Franklin Square
200 N. 6th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
