Electrical Spectacle lights up Franklin Square through year’s end

The Electrical Spectacle light show continues to anchor Holidays in Franklin Square, filling the historic park with hundreds of thousands of synchronized lights set to seasonal music each night. The free show runs every 30 minutes after dark and serves as the backdrop for seasonal programming through the end of December.

In addition to the nightly light show, Franklin Square stays active throughout the holiday season with winter attractions and food options. Visitors can book no-ice Franklin Square Street Curling, play Chilly Philly Mini Golf under seasonal lights through Jan. 4, or warm up at Frosty’s Fireside Lodge, a heated pop-up bar and snack spot that opens nightly at 5 p.m. SquareBurger also remains open daily, serving comfort food with seasonal additions.

Here are the events still to come:

Santa Paws

Pets are invited to join the fun during this special Santa meet-and-greet, where four-legged visitors can pose for photos alongside their humans. Free.

Franklin Square Hanukkah Celebration

The square hosts an evening celebrating Hanukkah with music, crafts and hands-on activities for families. Free.

Kwanzaa Celebration: Ujamaa Quizzo and Evening Bazaar

Presented in partnership with the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the event highlights Kwanzaa traditions with trivia, shopping and cultural programming centered on the principle of Ujamaa.

Kids’ New Year’s Eve Countdown

Franklin Square rings in 2026 early with a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration featuring crafts, games, music and a 6 p.m. “Square Drop” countdown. The park remains open through 8 p.m., with views of the waterfront fireworks. Free.

The Electrical Spectacle light show runs nightly through Jan. 4, with shows beginning at 5 p.m.

Runs through Dec. 31

Franklin Square

200 N. 6th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

