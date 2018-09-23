More News:

September 23, 2018

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is coming to Philly to support Sen. Bob Casey in voter-registration drive

Warren joins Barack Obama in a democratic surge of support for Sen. Bob Casey and Gov. Tom Wolf

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Elections Elizabeth Warren
09062018_elizabeth_warren_USAT Jack Gruber/USA TODAY NETWORK

U.S Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, seen during a confirmation hearing in January 2017 for Betsy DeVos for secretary of education, told CNN on Thursday that it's time to use the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from the office of president.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will join Sen. Bob Casey in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon to rally supporters at a voter-registration drive. 

The event, held near Temple University, is intended to rally democratic volunteers to start canvassing and pushing for Pennsylvania to go blue this election cycle. 

LATEST: Obama in North Philly: 'We’re at a moment when there’s backlash against progress'

Warren's Philadelphia appearance comes on the tails of President Barack Obama's Strawberry Mansion rally for Casey and Wolf on Friday. 

Obama gave a speech at an all-but-packed Dell Music Center on Friday afternoon with a noteworthy nod to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Sixers. 

But the rally's intention — and the intentions of Warren on Sunday — is pretty straightforward for democrats in the Philadelphia region: vote.

“I came here to deliver a very simple message, and that is to vote,” Obama said during the Friday rally. “I shouldn’t really have to deliver the message that, by now, you’d have gotten the message. This November’s election is more important than any other in my lifetime.”

And he closed his 35-minute speech with his go-to message of hope.

“This election won’t fix everything, but it can kickstart more progress,” he said. “The biggest threat to this democracy is not just one person in the White House, or Republicans in Congress.

“The biggest threat to our democracy is indifference and cynicism. If you don’t like what’s going on right now, don’t complain, don’t hashtag, don’t put your head in the sand, don’t just sit back with your boys and act like you’re too cool: Vote.”

Pennsylvania's 2018 election will be held on Nov. 6. If you have yet to register to vote, you have until Oct. 9. To register online, click here. If you need an absentee ballot, your last day to apply for one is Oct. 30.

Warren will be in Philadelphia from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to launch democratic canvassing with volunteers alongside Casey at 1501 N Broad St.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Elections Elizabeth Warren Philadelphia Bob Casey Barack Obama

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB rumors: Phillies leaders to sign Manny Machado, Bryce Harper, willing to trade away nearly anyone
0923_Machado_Harper_USAT

Parenting

One and done: Reflections on single parenting an 'only' child
09202018_mother_son_Pexels

Eagles

Week 3 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
092218DakPrescott

Family-Friendly

Mini-golf event to help fund scholarships for African-American engineering students
golf

Food & Drink

Bottomless crabs and booze coming to Old City’s Nauti Mermaid this weekend
Bottomless crabs and booze coming to Old City’s Nauti Mermaid this weekend

Joey Merlino

Philly Mob boss 'Skinny Joey' Merlino asks judge to seal 'sensitive' letters from cardiologist
joey merlino sentencing letters

Escapes

Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.