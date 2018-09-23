Sen. Elizabeth Warren is coming to Philly to support Sen. Bob Casey in voter-registration drive

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will join Sen. Bob Casey in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon to rally supporters at a voter-registration drive.

The event, held near Temple University, is intended to rally democratic volunteers to start canvassing and pushing for Pennsylvania to go blue this election cycle.

Warren's Philadelphia appearance comes on the tails of President Barack Obama's Strawberry Mansion rally for Casey and Wolf on Friday.

Obama gave a speech at an all-but-packed Dell Music Center on Friday afternoon with a noteworthy nod to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Sixers.

But the rally's intention — and the intentions of Warren on Sunday — is pretty straightforward for democrats in the Philadelphia region: vote.

“I came here to deliver a very simple message, and that is to vote,” Obama said during the Friday rally. “I shouldn’t really have to deliver the message that, by now, you’d have gotten the message. This November’s election is more important than any other in my lifetime.”

And he closed his 35-minute speech with his go-to message of hope.

“This election won’t fix everything, but it can kickstart more progress,” he said. “The biggest threat to this democracy is not just one person in the White House, or Republicans in Congress.

“The biggest threat to our democracy is indifference and cynicism. If you don’t like what’s going on right now, don’t complain, don’t hashtag, don’t put your head in the sand, don’t just sit back with your boys and act like you’re too cool: Vote.”

Pennsylvania's 2018 election will be held on Nov. 6. If you have yet to register to vote, you have until Oct. 9. To register online, click here. If you need an absentee ballot, your last day to apply for one is Oct. 30.

Warren will be in Philadelphia from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to launch democratic canvassing with volunteers alongside Casey at 1501 N Broad St.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.