More News:

December 28, 2020

Man charged after missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in Butler Township

Erica Schultz, 26, went missing from Bloomsburg home on Dec. 4

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Erica Schultz Pennsylvania Source/Pennsylvania State Police

Erica Schultz, 26, of Bloomsburg, was found dead in a wooded area of Butler Township, Pennsylvania on Sunday. Schultz had been missing since Dec. 4. Harold D. Haulman III, 42, has been charged with homicide and related crimes.

The body of a 26-year-old Bloomsburg woman who went missing in early December was found Sunday in Luzerne County, resulting in criminal charges against a man state police described as a transient.

Erica Schultz was last seen Dec. 4 at her home in Columbia County. Investigators said she disappeared under suspicious circumstances, prompting an extensive search.

Schultz was autistic and had the mental capacity of a 13- or 14-year-old, police said at the time of her disappearance. She also was diabetic and had taken her medication on the day she disappeared, family members told authorities.

On Sunday, Shultz's body was located in a wooded area east of Hobbie Road in Butler Township.

The Columbia County District Attorney's Office charged 42-year-old Harold D. Haulman III with criminal homicide, kidnapping and abuse of corpse.

Police did not provide additional information about the circumstances of Shultz's death.

Haulman III is in police custody and was expected to be transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Luzerne County Crime Bloomsburg Kidnapping

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should tank their Week 17 game vs. Washington
082220HowieRoseman_AP

Prevention

FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna Vaccine FDA

Holidays

Packages shipped after Saturday may not arrive before Christmas
Christmas.USPS deadlines

Eagles

Eagles save their season by losing to Cowboys
Wentz-Pederson-Hurts_122720_usat

Travel

Condé Nast Traveler ranks Philly among its top 2021 destinations
Philly Condé Nast

Mysteries

Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event
murder mystery event

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved