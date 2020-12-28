Man charged after missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in Butler Township

The body of a 26-year-old Bloomsburg woman who went missing in early December was found Sunday in Luzerne County, resulting in criminal charges against a man state police described as a transient.

Erica Schultz was last seen Dec. 4 at her home in Columbia County. Investigators said she disappeared under suspicious circumstances, prompting an extensive search.

Schultz was autistic and had the mental capacity of a 13- or 14-year-old, police said at the time of her disappearance. She also was diabetic and had taken her medication on the day she disappeared, family members told authorities.

On Sunday, Shultz's body was located in a wooded area east of Hobbie Road in Butler Township.

The Columbia County District Attorney's Office charged 42-year-old Harold D. Haulman III with criminal homicide, kidnapping and abuse of corpse.

Police did not provide additional information about the circumstances of Shultz's death.

Haulman III is in police custody and was expected to be transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.