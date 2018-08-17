More Culture:

August 17, 2018

ESPN will not air the national anthem for Monday Night Football

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV National Anthem
0808_Malcolm_Jenkins_USAT Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Malcolm Jenkins raised a fist again in Thursday's first preseason game.

Amid the controversy over protesting during the national anthem, ESPN announced that the network will not air the national anthem for Monday Night Football. Jimmy Pitaro made the announcement Friday morning during a press event. 

Pitaro mentions there may be some exceptions to this rule, but, at least for the preseason, they are staying true to their decision. He cited protesting during the anthem and the political debate that its spurred as causation. 

RELATED READS: Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Patriots preseason game | Alex Holley is taking a short break from 'Good Day Philadelphia' to rest her voice

Protesting during the national anthem has continued in the preseason. This includes Eagles defensive end Micheal Bennet, who walked out during the anthem to sit on the bench for the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Aug. 9, while captain Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback De'Vante Bausby raised their fists.

In May, commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the NFL would allow players to stay in the locker room during the national anthem, but they would not be allowed to kneel or sit if they are on the field. This new policy, however, has been challenged by the players' union, NFL Players Association, stating that the policy infringes on the players' rights. This challenge has caused the NFL to put the policy on hold, and they will not be enforcing it. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV National Anthem Philadelphia Eagles ESPN NFL Sports

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Doug Pederson is a Philadelphia legend
050318DougPederson

Investigations

Landmark report on sexual abuse by Pennsylvania priests includes a handful with stops in Philadelphia
08142018_stained_glass_Unsplash

Eagles

Five players who impressed at Eagles training camp, five who didn't
081418JalenMills

Comedy

Andy Cowan's new 'Banging My Head...' book reveals untold 'Seinfeld' storylines
Andy Cowan

Public Transit

'Transit' app launches crowdsourced real-time public transit data in Philly
04242018_SEPTA_fire_TC

Public Health

New Jersey drug overdose deaths jump 21 percent, nation reaches new high
02052018_Drug_pills_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.