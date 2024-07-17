Essex Squeeze, a New York-based juice bar and cafe, opens in Northern Liberties

Essex Squeeze, a New York City-based juice bar, made its Philly debut this week in Northern Liberties.

The cafe, which opened Monday at 1030 N. 2nd St., serves made-to-order juices, immunity shots, smoothies, toasts, lemonades and bowls. The 200-square-foot space is Essex's first location outside of New York, but owners Cedric Hernandez and Charles De La Cruz hope to expand nationally and add more locations in Philly.

Essex Squeeze started in 2020 when De La Cruz and Hernandez opened a spot at Essex Market on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, where De La Cruz's family ran the Viva Fruits and Vegetables stand for over 20 years. The pair, who had long dreamed of opening a fruit stand together, named their business after Essex Street — which was also home to their elementary school. In the time since, they've opened locations in DeKalb Market, High Line Park and Jacx & Co.

When the owners began exploring expansion outside of New York, Hernandez said Philadelphia was an easy pick because of its proximity — plus, he fell in love with the city after watching "Rocky" movies as a kid.

It was the owners of SET NoLibs — who Hernandez and De La Cruz befriended them when the popular brunch spot opened up its original location in the Lower East Side — who helped convince Essex Squeeze to come to Norther Liberties.

"When I got here, I fell in love with the neighborhood," Hernandez said. "I was like, 'I can see myself living here really,' that's how nice it was. It was just chill. It felt comfortable."

Hernandez said Essex will mostly be keeping its same menu, though it plans to offer some Philly-specific specials. The new location already has a few unique lemonade flavors, and Hernandez has been experimenting with blue spirulina smoothies.

Hernandez and De La Cruz are looking at future locations in Rittenhouse, Old City and Fishtown — but they need to first see how business goes in Northern Liberties.

"We have to see if Philadelphia accepts us at the end of the day," Hernandez said. "We're not going to open and just be reckless and fail everywhere."

Essex Squeeze is now open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.