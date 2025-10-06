More Events:

October 06, 2025

Experience Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk this fall

The haunted attraction features live actors, cinematic sets and intense scares inside the former Mad River building.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Haunted Attractions
Lincoln Mill Haunted House Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

A former Main Street building damaged by Hurricane Ida has been transformed into Lincoln Mill Haunted House, an immersive attraction now open for its fourth season in Manayunk.

The haunted house is open through Nov. 2, featuring more than 40 live actors, detailed sets and special effects such as fog, strobes and animatronics. The experience is intended to be very scary, and organizers recommend it for visitors seeking a high-intensity attraction.

Lincoln Mill is open Thursday through Sunday through the end of the season. A daytime, family-friendly version is available on select Saturdays for those who prefer a less frightening experience.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online. Additional updates on this year’s theme, food vendors and special events are expected throughout the season.

For full details and schedule information, visit lincolnmillhaunt.com.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Open now through Nov. 2
Thursday through Sunday hours
4100 Main St.
Philadelphia, PA 19127

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Halloween Haunted Attractions Manayunk Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Videos

Featured

FF_DSC09739_GiamareseFarms_MS_1200x800.jpg

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - HOmeporting new ship

Philly and Camden mark Navy, Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary with parades, concerts and exhibitions

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

City Hall Station to get upgrades ahead of busy 2026

City Hall Renovations

Sponsored

Family’s journey highlights the impact of Blood Cancer United

Limited - Blood Cancer United - Montags

Men's Health

Fall is a great time to give running a try, with a range of races in the Philly region

Run the Bridge

Recreation

Chrysanthemum Festival returns at Longwood Gardens this month

Longwood Chrysanthemum Festival

Halloween

Experience Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk this fall

Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Phillies

Phillies close out regular season, move on to playoffs with walk-off win over Twins

Nick-Castellanos-Harrison-Bader-Ring-Phillies-Twins-9.28.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved