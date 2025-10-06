Experience Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk this fall

A former Main Street building damaged by Hurricane Ida has been transformed into Lincoln Mill Haunted House, an immersive attraction now open for its fourth season in Manayunk.

The haunted house is open through Nov. 2, featuring more than 40 live actors, detailed sets and special effects such as fog, strobes and animatronics. The experience is intended to be very scary, and organizers recommend it for visitors seeking a high-intensity attraction.

Lincoln Mill is open Thursday through Sunday through the end of the season. A daytime, family-friendly version is available on select Saturdays for those who prefer a less frightening experience.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online. Additional updates on this year’s theme, food vendors and special events are expected throughout the season.

For full details and schedule information, visit lincolnmillhaunt.com.

