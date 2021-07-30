Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. is bringing back $1 cookies

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. is once again celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Wednesday, Aug. 4.



The company will mark the food holiday with specials.

On Aug. 4, all Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. retail locations will offer $1 chocolate chip cookies all day. There are locations at Reading Terminal Market, Ridge Ave Bakery, the King of Prussia Mall and the Wildwood boardwalk. Local delivery of $1 cookies will be available exclusively through GoPuff.

The company will donate 100% of the $1 cookie sales to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region. Last year, they raised $5,000 in donations.

If you decide to stop by Reading Terminal Market on Aug. 4, you may have the chance to win a free cookie every day for one year. One customer will be selected every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., totaling six winners.

For online customers across the country, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day specials start early. Now through Aug. 6, Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. will offer a free box of six colossal chocolate chip cookies with every online purchase of $25 or more.