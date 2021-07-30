More Events:

July 30, 2021

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. is bringing back $1 cookies

The special is available in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cookies
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. Courtesy of/Famous 4th Street Cookie Co.

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. will offer $1 cookies on Wednesday, Aug. 4 to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The company will donate proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region.

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. is once again celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The company will mark the food holiday with specials.

RELATED: Dunkin' and the American Red Cross team up to encourage blood donations | The Philly Tailgate Games, with big prizes, to take place at Wells Fargo Center

On Aug. 4, all Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. retail locations will offer $1 chocolate chip cookies all day. There are locations at Reading Terminal Market, Ridge Ave Bakery, the King of Prussia Mall and the Wildwood boardwalk. Local delivery of $1 cookies will be available exclusively through GoPuff.

The company will donate 100% of the $1 cookie sales to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region. Last year, they raised $5,000 in donations.

If you decide to stop by Reading Terminal Market on Aug. 4, you may have the chance to win a free cookie every day for one year. One customer will be selected every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., totaling six winners.

For online customers across the country, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day specials start early. Now through Aug. 6, Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. will offer a free box of six colossal chocolate chip cookies with every online purchase of $25 or more.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cookies Philadelphia Reading Terminal Market Giveaways

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Jaden Springer highlights, scouting reports and more on the Sixers' first-round pick
Jaden-Springer-2_072921_usat

Sponsored

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Marijuana

Allen Iverson is getting his own cannabis strain this fall
Allen Iverson marijuana strain

Health News

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will require staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19
CHOP vaccine mandate

Social Media

Sheetz hoax in Pittsburgh shows their customers are just as crazed as Wawa lovers
Sheetz Pittsburgh Prank Wawa

Food & Drink

Hybrid dog park and beer garden opening at Craft Hall in Fishtown
Unleashed Bark and Beer

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved