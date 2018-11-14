Fantasy football waiver wire: WR Josh Reynolds, RB Duke Johnson and other Week 11 pick ups

More Sports:

Week 11 is on the horizon and it's pretty slim pickin's out there for fantasy teams in need of an injury or bye week boost. As we do every week, here's a look at a player or two to try and pick up on waivers at each position:

QB: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

If you need a quarterback in Week 11, you're probably desperate enough to take a chance on Prescott. But it's not as big a desperation play as you may think. The Dallas QB has been the eighth best scoring fantasy quarterback since Week 6 and the Cowboys have some momentum after beating the Eagles to keep their season alive last Sunday.

Also look for Mitch Trubisky, Bears

RB: Duke Johnson, Browns

Johnson seems to be a pretty reliable pass-catching running back, a compliment to the newly anointed RB1 in Cleveland Nick Chubb. Johnson has three receiving TD over the last two games and has 412 yards on 59 touches. He's a good pick up for someone in need of a last minute flex play.

Also look for Josh Adams, Eagles

WR: Josh Reynolds, Rams

With Cooper Kupp done for the year, the next man up is L.A.'s Reynolds — who will no doubt get his name called against the Chiefs in what could be a high-scoring shoot out. If you see him available snatch him for this week's favorable match up.

Also look for Anthony Miller, Bears

TE: Jonnu Smith, Titans

Smith has caught a touchdown in each of his last two games as Tennessee starts to emerge as a pretty good offensive unit during the stretch run this season. He's available in most leagues.

Also look for Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

Defense to stream: Cardinals

With the Raiders in a total offensive free-fall, the Cardinals, despite their shortcomings, are a no-brainer add for anyone in need of a streamer defense this week.

Also look for the Panthers

