Fantasy football Week 11 injuries: The latest on A.J. Green, James Conner, Cooper Kupp and more

While not as lengthy as last week's fantasy football injury slate, the below players have the ability to make or break several fantasy teams as the push for a playoff berth continues.

Here's what we know about a bevy of key offensive weapons:

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

The Rams feared the worst after Kupp left Sunday's game with a potentially torn ACL. It was confirmed Monday morning that Kupp's 2018 is over.

This development makes Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods even more valuable in the dynamic L.A offense and makes Josh Reynolds a reasonable pick up as the team's third WR.

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

Green's toe injury will keep him sidelined for at least a few more weeks, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that he will be out until at least December. Week 13 falls on December 2, meaning that's likely the soonest the Bengals top target will return. With his potential reemergence, he is certainly worth keeping on IR (at least if your team is heading for the playoffs).