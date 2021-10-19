Fantasy football waivers: Grab Devonta Freeman, Kalif Raymond and Matt Ryan

With six teams on byes this week, including some pretty good ones — the Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Chargers, Vikings and Steelers are all off — there is a good chance you have at least one regular starter out this week.

And there's also a chance you don't have an entire starting lineup's worth of players on your roster right now and are going to have to pick up some pieces on waivers this week.

We have two pieces of advice. First, it's slim pickins' so lower your expectations. If you get a guy projected to post six or seven points, that might be enough. And second, if you are able to keep a bench spot open for the aftermath of the first round of waivers, there's a decent chance a good player on a bye is dropped, and you can steal him from the free agent pool before the weekend.

As we do every week around this time, here's a look at a player at each position available in most leagues that would be worth targeting on waivers ahead of Week 7:

Quarterback

Matt Ryan, Falcons

An oldie but goodie, the Falcons have a favorable matchup against one of the worst teams in the league Sunday in the Dolphins and it's not worth overthinking too much. Ryan should have Calvin Ridley back and he's thrown six touchdowns and for over 600 yards over his last two games combined. He's out there in more than 70% of ESPN leagues.

Also consider: Jameis Winston, Saints; Mac Jones, Patriots

Running back

Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell, Ravens

In a weird backfield situation in Baltimore, Freeman, Bell and Latavius Murray all scored touchdowns last week, but Murray could be out with an injury, leaving the aforementioned former Pro Bowlers in the backfield alongside Lamar Jackson. Based on snap counts, Freeman is likely to lead the way but with a run-happy offense next week against the Bengals. Both guys are available on waivers in most leagues and could be worth a shot.

Also consider: Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs; Jeremy McNichols, Titans

Wide receiver

Kalif Raymond, Lions

Raymond — like the rest of the Lions skill players — has been targeted quite inconsistently this season, with games ranging from 10 opportunities to just two. However, with Detroit set to face the high powered Rams offense in a game that could be out of reach pretty early, Jared Goff will surely be slinging the ball the best he can, and garbage points from his wideouts could help you win your fantasy week.

Also consider: Van Jefferson, Rams; DeVante Parker, Dolphins

Tight end

Jonnu Smith, Patriots

Tight end streaming this week could get ugly, as most options available are extremely touchdown dependent. One of the best pieces of advice we can give is to go with the tight end who has the most targets so far who is available in your free agent pool, and that very well could be Smith, who will have a favorable opportunity against the lowly Jets this weekend. Smith has 25 targets this year which is relatively high amongst available tight ends.

Also consider: C.J. Uzomah, Bengals; Evan Engram, Giants

Defense to stream

Falcons (vs. Dolphins)

It's a tough week for streaming defenses, as most of the good ones are taken and most of the available ones are facing some good teams, as the matchups are a bit one-sided in Week 7. But the Dolphins offense has been lacking and perhaps the Falcons are the way to go this week.

Also consider: Browns (vs. Broncos); Eagles (vs. Raiders)

