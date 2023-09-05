More Sports:

September 05, 2023

Fantasy football: Week 1 streaming defense guide

What's the best fantasy football streaming defense for Week 1 of the NFL season? Here are the top options.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Washington-Commanders-Montez-Sweat-Eagles-Jalen-Hurts Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Washington defensive lineman Montez Sweat celebrates a sack against the Eagles' Jalen Hurts.

Drafting a defense in fantasy football and sticking with them for an entire season? What year is it? 2007? With fantasy defenses being a high-variance proposition, the best method to take is to stream your defenses, going week-by-week and working the waiver wire on a matchup basis instead of reaching for a "big-name" defense in the 11th round of your draft. Sure, you're not going to be able to pick up the Cowboys or 49ers via this method, but doing this is a way sharp fantasy managers can get an extra edge while maximizing the position players on their squads. 

Here are the best streaming defense options for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season...

1. Washington Commanders: vs. Cardinals

FantasyPros D/ST ranking: 13th

Do you know who the Cardinals' starting quarterback is this week? Neither does head coach Jonathan Gannon. The options are either recently acquired journeyman backup Joshua Dobbs and fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune. Arizona's skill position group is lackluster to put it mildly. With Washington's stout defense line, they could rack up some sacks as well with the Cardinals seemingly in full-on tank mode. 

2. New Orleans Saints: vs. Titans

FantasyPros D/ST ranking: 11th

A matchup with Ryan Tannehill and a combustable Tennessee offense is a nice Week 1 break for the Saints' defense. 

3. Minnesota Vikings: vs. Buccaneers

FantasyPros D/ST ranking: 27th

The days of Mike Zimmer-led defenses are long gone, but going against Baker Mayfield at home and a Buccaneers team that could be on the fast track to a top-10 pick is a low-key bet to take. 

4. Green Bay Packers: at Bears

FantasyPros D/ST ranking: 16th

Chicago averaged fewer than 20 points per game in 2022 (23rd in scoring). Justin Fields has room to grow as a pro passer, but there isn't going to be a quick lead to stardom in Week 1. Taking a shot on Green Bay defense facing a Bears offense in flux is a worthwhile bargain-bin move.

t-5. Carolina Panthers: at Falcons

FantasyPros D/ST ranking: 22nd

t-5. Atlanta Falcons: vs. Panthers

FantasyPros D/ST ranking: 28th

This game is going to be a total slop fest. It has huge "Big 10 West" energy. If you're really jammed up in a deep league, you could do worse than one of these defenses. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Saints Ravens

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cumberland Valley - Uprise FEstival 13

Find vibrant Fall festivals and more in Cumberland Valley
Limited - AIDSWALKPHillyMain

AIDS Walk Philly 5K to raise emergency funds for those living with HIV

Just In

Must Read

Weather

3 people drowned at Jersey Shore as rip currents created dangerous conditions over Labor Day weekend
Belmar New Jersey beach

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

Eagles

10 Eagles predictions heading into the 2023 NFL season
090423JalenHurtsNickSirianni

Addiction

1 in 5 marijuana users shows signs of dependency, study finds
Marijuana Addiction Dependency

Entertainment

Tina Fey stars in 'A Haunting in Venice,' an upcoming thriller based on Agatha Christie novel
tina fey haunting in venice

Family-Friendly

Adventure Aquarium offers kids ages 2 to 5 free admission for a year with pre-K pass
adventure aquarium pre-k pass

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved