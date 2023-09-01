More Sports:

September 01, 2023

Jonathan Gannon delivers worst hype speech ever

Arizona Cardinals head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon tried hyping up his new team. It did not work.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Arizona-Cardinals-Jonathan-Gannon-Eagles Rob Schumacher/USA Today Sports

Arizona Cardinals head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

NFL media members and fans alike are buzzing about a new video featuring the Arizona Cardinals and their first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon. It just happens to be for all the wrong reasons.

An excerpt from the Cardinals' YouTube channel show Cards Flight Plan made its way around Twitter (or "X," I guess), featuring Gannon delivering a hype speech to his squad. I use the word "hype" quite loosely. You can view that here:

Gannon asks his players, "Did you have fire in your gut?" with the energy of a graveyard. Cardinals players stare in disbelief that this is supposed to amp them up and that dude is their coach for this season. Gannon drops an f-bomb as a last vestige of trying to be edgy. It fails. He looks simply overmatched and unqualified to be a leader of men that's a requisite quality in an NFL head coach. 

Gannon was a pretty good defensive coordinator with the Eagles, but will go down in history for his poor performance in Super Bowl LVII, which is magnified by the fact that he preparing for eventual Cardinals head coaching interview during the lead-up to the Big Game rather than focusing on the Chiefs themselves. 

Earlier this week, I wrote a column stating that Gannon would be a one-and-done head coach with the Cardinals and might not even survive the entire season. That drew angry emails with a poor understanding of the English language from Cardinals fans, who I didn't even know existed. Even the staunchest Arizonians should be worried about their squad after watching this. 

MORE: Gannon will be one-and-done in Arizona

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Arizona Cardinals Jonathan Gannon

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cumberland Valley - Uprise FEstival 13

Find vibrant Fall festivals and more in Cumberland Valley
Limited - AIDSWALKPHillyMain

AIDS Walk Philly 5K to raise emergency funds for those living with HIV

Just In

Must Read

Education

Lawsuit settlement allows Pennsylvania students with disabilities another year in school
Settlement Disabled Students

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

NFL

Fantasy football: Which NFL teams have bell cow running backs, which have committees?
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_D'Andre-Swift-1555.jpg

Illness

Philly health officials issue COVID-19 advisory as local hospitals see uptick in cases
UPenn Hospital Covid

Movies

Taylor Swift turned her Eras Tour into a movie that hits theaters in October
Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie

Food & Drink

Monk's Cafe to host vintage beer sale to aid Vermont flood recovery
Vermont Flooding Fundraiser

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved