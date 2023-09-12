Fantasy football: Week 2 streaming defense guide

With fantasy football defenses being a high-variance proposition, the best method to take is to stream your defenses, going week-by-week and working the waiver wire on a matchup basis. The worse an opposing offense is, the better the chance of your defense putting up bigger numbers. If you didn't land the Cowboys' or 49ers' respective defenses in your draft, this is likely your top option.

Here are the best defenses to stream for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season...



New York Giants: vs. Cardinals

Week 1 point total: 1

ESPN rostered percentage: 2.5%

A common theme for streaming defenses this season will be to snag the team that's facing the woeful Cardinals. Dallas destroyed New York on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, but the Giants were 13th in sacks in 2022 and are facing Joshua Dobbs. Washington's defense this past Sunday put up a more-than-solid 12 points against Arizona.

The Giants' projected point total for Week 2 on ESPN is 7.6, the fourth-highest number of any team.

Indianapolis Colts: vs. Texans

Week 1 point total: 11

ESPN rostered percentage: 0.9%

In a similar vein, rookie QB C.J. Stroud and the Texans are going to struggle to get on the board this season. Against a good Jaguars offense this past week, the Colts recovered two fumbles, had an interception, two sacks and a return TD. That touchdown can't be counted upon weekly, but there is some talent there.

The Colts' projected point total for Week 2 on ESPN is 7.5, the fifth-highest number of any team.

Green Bay Packers: vs. Falcons

Week 1 point total: 14

ESPN rostered percentage: 49.4%

It's less likely that Green Bay will be sitting on your waiver wire, but they are available in more than half of ESPN leagues. Carolina faced the Falcons in Week 1 and put up five points, which is decent enough to get by before allowing your big-name position players to carry you to a win. Atlanta allowed four sacks against the Panthers. Desmond Ridder is certainly not a threatening QB, too.

The Packers' projected point total for Week 2 on ESPN is 7.5, the 11th-highest number of any team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: vs. Bears

Week 1 point total: 8

ESPN rostered percentage: 8.9%

Chicago's offense continues to be an utter mess. The Packers put up 14 fantasy points on in their season opener. Green Bay allowed just 14 points in the game itself before a garbage-time touchdown with under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. I expect this matchup with the Bucs to be a bit closer with a potential slop fest given how inept these two offenses are.

The Buccaneers' projected point total for Week 2 on ESPN is 6.8, the 10th-highest number of any team.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader