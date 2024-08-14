More Sports:

August 14, 2024

Fantasy football wide receiver draft guide: Every starter, slot WR (with targets) for 2024

Which wide receivers will get the most targets this season? History often repeats.

By Evan Macy
072424_EaglesPractice_A.J. Brown-1075.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares for a drill during practice at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 24, 2024.

There's a formula that can work when you are trying to decide which wide receiver to draft for your fantasy football team.

Opportunity + volume = (likely) fantasy success. 

We've compiled a list below that projects which three receivers are expected to start on each team, and how many targets they received a season ago. The players on bold are playing for new teams — so take those target numbers with a grain of salt. The player bolded and italicized are rookies.

The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:

TeamWR1WR2Slot
CardinalsMarvin Harrison Jr. (R)Michael Wilson (58)
Greg Dortch (41)
FalconsDrake London (110)
Darnell Mooney (61)Ray Ray McLoud III (15)
RavensZay Flowers (108)
Rashod Bateman (56)
Nelson Agholor (45)
BillsKhalil Shakir (45)
Keon Coleman (R)Curtis Samuel (91)
PanthersDiontae Johnson (87)
Adam Thielen (137)
Jonathan Mingo (85)
BearsDJ Moore (136)Keenan Allen (150)Rome Odunze (R)
BengalsJa'Marr Chase (145)Tee Higgins (76)Andrei Iosivas (25)
BrownsAmari Cooper (128)Jerry Jeudy (87)
Elijah Moore (104)
CowboysCeeDee Lamb (181)
Brandin Cooks (81)
Jalen Tolbert (36)
BroncosCourtland Sutton (90)
Marvin Mims (33)
Josh Reynolds (64)
LionsAmon-Ra St. Brown (164)Jameson Williams (42)
Kalif Raymond (44)
PackersChristian Watson (53)Romeo Doubs (96)Jayden Reed (94)
TexansStefon Diggs (160)Nico Collins (109)
Tank Dell (75)
ColtsMichael Pittman Jr. (156)
Josh Downs (98)Adonai Mitchell (R)
JaguarsChristian Kirk (85)Gabriel Davis (81)Brian Thomas Jr. (R)
ChiefsRashee Rice (102)Marquise Brown (101)
Xavier Worthy (R)
ChargersJosh Palmer (61)Ladd McConkey (R)DJ Chark (66)
RamsCooper Kupp (95)
Puka Nacua (160)
Demarcus Robinson (39)
DolphinsTyreek Hill (171)
Jaylen Waddle (104)
Odell Beckham Jr. (64)
VikingsJustin Jefferson (100)Jordan Addison (108)
Jalen Nailor (6)
PatriotsKendrick Bourne (55)DeMario Douglas (79)Ja'Lynn Polk (R)
SaintsChris Olave (138)
Rashid Shaheed (75)
 A.T. Perry (18)
GiantsMalik Nabers (R)Wan'Dale Robinson (78)Darius Slayton (79)
JetsGarrett Wilson (168)Mike Williams (26)
Xavier Gipson (38)
RaidersDevante Adams (175)Jacobi Meyers (106)
Tre Tucker (34)
EaglesA.J. Brown (164)DeVonta Smith (112)
Parris Campbell (27)
SteelersGeorge Pickens (106)
Van Jefferson (43)Calvin Austin III (30)
49ersDeebo Samuel (89)
Brandon Aiyuk (105)Jauan Jennings (33)
SeahawksD.K. Metcalf (119)Tyler Lockett (122)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (93)
BuccaneersMike Evans (127)Chris Godwin (142)Jalen McMillan (R)
TitansCalvin Ridley (136)DeAndre Hopkins (137)
Tyler Boyd (98)
WashingtonTerry McLaurin (132)Johan Dotson (83)Luke McCaffrey (R)

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEFK

