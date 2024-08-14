Fantasy football wide receiver draft guide: Every starter, slot WR (with targets) for 2024

August 14, 2024
There's a formula that can work when you are trying to decide which wide receiver to draft for your fantasy football team.
Opportunity + volume = (likely) fantasy success.
We've compiled a list below that projects which three receivers are expected to start on each team, and how many targets they received a season ago. The players on bold are playing for new teams — so take those target numbers with a grain of salt. The player bolded and italicized are rookies.
The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:
|Team
|WR1
|WR2
|Slot
|Cardinals
|Marvin Harrison Jr. (R)
|Michael Wilson (58)
|Greg Dortch (41)
|Falcons
|Drake London (110)
|Darnell Mooney (61)
|Ray Ray McLoud III (15)
|Ravens
|Zay Flowers (108)
|Rashod Bateman (56)
|Nelson Agholor (45)
|Bills
|Khalil Shakir (45)
|Keon Coleman (R)
|Curtis Samuel (91)
|Panthers
|Diontae Johnson (87)
|Adam Thielen (137)
|Jonathan Mingo (85)
|Bears
|DJ Moore (136)
|Keenan Allen (150)
|Rome Odunze (R)
|Bengals
|Ja'Marr Chase (145)
|Tee Higgins (76)
|Andrei Iosivas (25)
|Browns
|Amari Cooper (128)
|Jerry Jeudy (87)
|Elijah Moore (104)
|Cowboys
|CeeDee Lamb (181)
|Brandin Cooks (81)
|Jalen Tolbert (36)
|Broncos
|Courtland Sutton (90)
|Marvin Mims (33)
|Josh Reynolds (64)
|Lions
|Amon-Ra St. Brown (164)
|Jameson Williams (42)
|Kalif Raymond (44)
|Packers
|Christian Watson (53)
|Romeo Doubs (96)
|Jayden Reed (94)
|Texans
|Stefon Diggs (160)
|Nico Collins (109)
|Tank Dell (75)
|Colts
|Michael Pittman Jr. (156)
|Josh Downs (98)
|Adonai Mitchell (R)
|Jaguars
|Christian Kirk (85)
|Gabriel Davis (81)
|Brian Thomas Jr. (R)
|Chiefs
|Rashee Rice (102)
|Marquise Brown (101)
|Xavier Worthy (R)
|Chargers
|Josh Palmer (61)
|Ladd McConkey (R)
|DJ Chark (66)
|Rams
|Cooper Kupp (95)
|Puka Nacua (160)
|Demarcus Robinson (39)
|Dolphins
|Tyreek Hill (171)
|Jaylen Waddle (104)
|Odell Beckham Jr. (64)
|Vikings
|Justin Jefferson (100)
|Jordan Addison (108)
|Jalen Nailor (6)
|Patriots
|Kendrick Bourne (55)
|DeMario Douglas (79)
|Ja'Lynn Polk (R)
|Saints
|Chris Olave (138)
|Rashid Shaheed (75)
|A.T. Perry (18)
|Giants
|Malik Nabers (R)
|Wan'Dale Robinson (78)
|Darius Slayton (79)
|Jets
|Garrett Wilson (168)
|Mike Williams (26)
|Xavier Gipson (38)
|Raiders
|Devante Adams (175)
|Jacobi Meyers (106)
|Tre Tucker (34)
|Eagles
|A.J. Brown (164)
|DeVonta Smith (112)
|Parris Campbell (27)
|Steelers
|George Pickens (106)
|Van Jefferson (43)
|Calvin Austin III (30)
|49ers
|Deebo Samuel (89)
|Brandon Aiyuk (105)
|Jauan Jennings (33)
|Seahawks
|D.K. Metcalf (119)
|Tyler Lockett (122)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba (93)
|Buccaneers
|Mike Evans (127)
|Chris Godwin (142)
|Jalen McMillan (R)
|Titans
|Calvin Ridley (136)
|DeAndre Hopkins (137)
|Tyler Boyd (98)
|Washington
|Terry McLaurin (132)
|Johan Dotson (83)
|Luke McCaffrey (R)
