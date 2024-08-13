Fantasy football defense/special teams rankings for 2024

It might be the year to stream defenses. With no real de-facto top dog as far as fantasy football defense/special teams rankings to — unless you think the Cowboys defense will be immune from regression — taking a defense each week off waivers based on match ups might be the smart way to go in 2024.

Here's our best effort at ranking the top 15 defenses and special teams units anyway:

Rank Team 1 Dallas Cowboys 2 Baltimore Ravens 3 New York Jets 4 Houston Texans 5 Pittsburgh Steelers 6 Philadelphia Eagles 7 Kansas City Chiefs 8 Cleveland Browns 9 San Francisco 49ers

10 Indianapolis Colts 11 Buffalo Bills

12 Miami Dolphins 13 Cincinnati Bengals 14 Washington Commanders

15 Los Angeles Chargers

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024

