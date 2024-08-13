More Sports:

August 13, 2024

Fantasy football defense/special teams rankings for 2024

You should probably just stream a defense this season, right?

By Evan Macy
It might be the year to stream defenses. With no real de-facto top dog as far as fantasy football defense/special teams rankings to — unless you think the Cowboys defense will be immune from regression — taking a defense each week off waivers based on match ups might be the smart way to go in 2024.

Here's our best effort at ranking the top 15 defenses and special teams units anyway:

RankTeam
1Dallas Cowboys
2Baltimore Ravens
3New York Jets
4Houston Texans
5Pittsburgh Steelers
6Philadelphia Eagles
7Kansas City Chiefs
8Cleveland Browns
9San Francisco 49ers
10Indianapolis Colts
11Buffalo Bills
12Miami Dolphins
13Cincinnati Bengals
14Washington Commanders
15Los Angeles Chargers

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

