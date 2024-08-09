Fantasy football kicker rankings for 2024

August 09, 2024
It's sort of hard to pick a kicker, right? Do you go with a big name, like a Justin Tucker? Or with a kicker you never heard of on an offense that's supposed to be good? Either way, the points they give your team matter just as much as a running back.
Who among us hasn't had a five point lead and our opponent has just their kicker left on Monday Night Football? Oh the drama.
Here's a look at who to consider taking with the last pick in your draft (because no one in their right mind should be taking one any sooner):
|Rank
|Kicker
|Team
|1
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|2
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|3
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|4
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|5
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|6
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|7
|Ka'imi Fairbaim
|HOU
|8
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|9
|Evan McPhearson
|CIN
|10
|Greg Zuerlein
|NYJ
|11
|Matt Gay
|IND
|12
|Jake Moody
|DF
|13
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|14
|Jason Saunders
|MIA
|15
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
