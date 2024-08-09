More Sports:

Fantasy football kicker rankings for 2024

A look at the top projected 15 kickers.

It's sort of hard to pick a kicker, right? Do you go with a big name, like a Justin Tucker? Or with a kicker you never heard of on an offense that's supposed to be good? Either way, the points they give your team matter just as much as a running back.

Who among us hasn't had a five point lead and our opponent has just their kicker left on Monday Night Football? Oh the drama.

Here's a look at who to consider taking with the last pick in your draft (because no one in their right mind should be taking one any sooner):

RankKickerTeam
1Justin TuckerBAL
2Harrison ButkerKC
3Jake ElliottPHI
4Younghoe KooATL
5Jason Myers
SEA
6Brandon AubreyDAL
7Ka'imi FairbaimHOU
8Cameron DickerLAC
9Evan McPhearson
CIN
10Greg ZuerleinNYJ
11Matt Gay
IND
12Jake MoodyDF
13Blake GrupeNO
14Jason Saunders
MIA
15Tyler BassBUF


