Fantasy football kicker rankings for 2024

It's sort of hard to pick a kicker, right? Do you go with a big name, like a Justin Tucker? Or with a kicker you never heard of on an offense that's supposed to be good? Either way, the points they give your team matter just as much as a running back.

Who among us hasn't had a five point lead and our opponent has just their kicker left on Monday Night Football? Oh the drama.

Here's a look at who to consider taking with the last pick in your draft (because no one in their right mind should be taking one any sooner):

Rank Kicker Team 1 Justin Tucker BAL 2 Harrison Butker KC 3 Jake Elliott PHI 4 Younghoe Koo ATL 5 Jason Myers

SEA 6 Brandon Aubrey DAL 7 Ka'imi Fairbaim HOU 8 Cameron Dicker LAC 9 Evan McPhearson

CIN 10 Greg Zuerlein NYJ 11 Matt Gay

IND 12 Jake Moody DF 13 Blake Grupe NO 14 Jason Saunders

MIA 15 Tyler Bass BUF





Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024

QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K