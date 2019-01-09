More Health:

FDA warns that products from popular chocolatier may be contaminated with hepatitis A

Bauer's Candies issued a voluntary recall of their Modjeskas

Illness Recalls
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning to consumers to discard their Bauer’s Candies “Modjeskas” — an individually wrapped marshmallow candy covered in chocolate or caramel — as the treats may be contaminated with hepatitis A.

“We are advising consumers not to eat and to throw away any Bauer’s Candies chocolate or caramel Modjeskas, purchased after November 14, 2018 because a worker in the facility tested positive for hepatitis A,” the FDA statement warns. That employee worked at the company until November 23, 2018. 

According to the Centers Disease Control and Prevention:

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months and usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. 

RELATED READ: Wegmans issues multi-state recall on pre-packaged cauliflower items

In addition to their Kentucky retail locations, the Modjeskas were also sold through QVC and BauersCandy.com.

Anna Bauer, president of Bauer’s Candies, said in a statement that the company voluntarily discarded all in-house candy, sanitized equipment and began working with federal and state agencies after learning of the possible contamination. She said no candy products made after November 25 were affected.

The FDA and CDC are not currently aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to consumption of these candies, but the agencies note that Hepatitis A has a long incubation period and potentially serious health consequences. Although the risk of hepatitis A transmission from the candy is low, FDA recommends that consumers who ate candies purchased after November 14, 2018 and have not been vaccinated for hepatitis A consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is needed, the announcement warns.

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding this voluntary recall should contact Bauer’s Candies at 502-839-3700 or by email at anna@bauerscandy.com.

