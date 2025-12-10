More News:

December 10, 2025

Windows at Philly's federal courthouse broken by vandals, U.S. Marshals say

Someone damaged the Old City building Monday by throwing a cobblestone brick at it, investigators say.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Two windows at the James A Byrne Courthouse in Old City were broken by vandals Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

Vandals used a cobblestone brick to shatter a pair of windows at Philadelphia's federal courthouse Monday night, investigators say. 

The U.S. Marshals Service said the vandalism at the James A. Byrne Courthouse in Old City occurred around 10:30 p.m. Investigators found the brick outside the building at 601 Market St. 

The Federal Protective Service is leading the investigation and is reviewing video surveillance, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday night.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark told the Inquirer that it is unclear whether the vandalism was a targeted act. Investigators are looking into potential links to similar crimes in Old City on Monday.

The courthouse is home to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Protective Service and Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

