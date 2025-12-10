More News:

December 10, 2025

Columbus Boulevard ramp to I-95 to close Thursday due to capping project

Drivers needing to access I-95, I-676 and Callowhill Street will be detoured between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Road Closures
I-95 ramp closure Hargreaves Jones Associates/DRWC

A ramp from the Columbus Boulevard to Interstate 95 will close for four hours Thursday due to work on the I-95 capping project shown in the rendering above.

The Columbus Boulevard ramp to Interstate 95 near Penn's Landing will close Thursday due to construction work on the I-95 capping project. 

The ramp, which also provides access to Interstate 676 and Callowhill Street, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

MORE: SEPTA, transport workers union reach new contract to avoid strike

To access I-95 North, drivers will be detoured north on Columbus Boulevard to the ramp at Summer Street. To get onto I-676 East, drivers will be redirected to turn left onto Callowhill Street and then left onto Sixth Street. There, they can access a ramp to the interstate. To access I-676-West, drivers must turn left onto Callowhill Street and then left onto Eighth Street and onto the entry ramp. 

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time when traveling in the area. Updated information on traffic delays can be found by calling 5-1-1, visiting the 511 website and checking social media

The construction work is part of PennDOT's $329 million project to build a park and pedestrian pathway over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets. The public space will include a natural playground, cafe, amphitheater and the Blue Cross RiverRink. The project is expected to be completed in 2029. Earlier this year, crews laid the steel beans that will support the cap. 

In the interim, the project has caused repeated detours and delays for drivers. Last week, a section of I-95 was closed overnight between Exits 20 and 22 from Monday to Friday. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Road Closures Philadelphia I-676 Construction I-95 Columbus Boulevard

Videos

Featured

Holidays-at-Willow-Creek-Winery-4.jpg

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - Hello Harford Winter Wonderland

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Juvenile charged for swatting call at Bucks County school

Bucks County Swatting

Sponsored

Lessons from Philadelphia’s Turn the Key program: How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

Mental Health

Children's mental health improved after schools reopening during the pandemic

Schools Depression COVID

Food & Drink

How has a Michelin star changed Philly's acclaimed restaurants?

Provenance Michelin reservations

East Kensington

Haunted Christmas brings spooky and festive fun to Philadelphia Brewing Co. on Dec. 13

East Kensington Arts Committee Haunted Christmas

Eagles

Eagles-Chargers Week 14 injury report, with analysis

120325JoeAlt

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved