Columbus Boulevard ramp to I-95 to close Thursday due to capping project

The Columbus Boulevard ramp to Interstate 95 near Penn's Landing will close Thursday due to construction work on the I-95 capping project.

The ramp, which also provides access to Interstate 676 and Callowhill Street, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To access I-95 North, drivers will be detoured north on Columbus Boulevard to the ramp at Summer Street. To get onto I-676 East, drivers will be redirected to turn left onto Callowhill Street and then left onto Sixth Street. There, they can access a ramp to the interstate. To access I-676-West, drivers must turn left onto Callowhill Street and then left onto Eighth Street and onto the entry ramp.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time when traveling in the area. Updated information on traffic delays can be found by calling 5-1-1, visiting the 511 website and checking social media.

The construction work is part of PennDOT's $329 million project to build a park and pedestrian pathway over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets. The public space will include a natural playground, cafe, amphitheater and the Blue Cross RiverRink. The project is expected to be completed in 2029. Earlier this year, crews laid the steel beans that will support the cap.

In the interim, the project has caused repeated detours and delays for drivers. Last week, a section of I-95 was closed overnight between Exits 20 and 22 from Monday to Friday.