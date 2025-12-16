Following backlash, FIFA promises World Cup tickets for $60 but only for qualified superfans

After outcry over the high cost of World Cup tickets, FIFA is introducing a discounted pricing tier. But the cheap seats will only be available to a select pool of superfans.

FIFA said Tuesday that it would make $60 tickets available to supporters of each of the 48 teams in the tournament. They have to claim the tickets through the teams, however, after qualifying as a "Participating Member Association Supporter."

Each team determines the criteria for PMA Supporters, and will allocate the fixed-price tickets to fans within this pool. According to the Associated Press, the teams are likely to receive 400-750 tickets apiece.

FIFA says this system was designed "to ensure that these tickets are specifically allocated to loyal fans who are closely connected to their national teams."

The discounted pricing will be available for all 104 games, including the final. FIFA's current World Cup ticket sales phase, a random lottery, began Dec. 11 and remains open until Jan. 13. Fans will be notified in February if they secured tickets to the games they requested.

Prior to FIFA's latest announcement, soccer fans have been outraged about the cost of World Cup tickets. In Philadelphia, the cheapest tickets in the lottery draw are $140 for a seat in the upper level of Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire match. The price climbs up to $840 for lower tier seats to the July 4 knockout round game, the final World Cup match scheduled for Philly. On secondary market sites, like Stubhub, some seats are listed for prices exceeding $10,000.

FIFA said it has already received 20 million requests in the random draw for World Cup tickets. The tournament is scheduled for June 11 to July 19 across 16 host cities, including Philadelphia.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.