Film review: Eagles EDGE Bryce Huff is unplayable

Through the first two games of the Philadelphia Eagles' season, edge rusher Bryce Huff has 1 tackle (no solo tackles), 0 sacks, and although PFF credited him with 2 pressures against the Falcons Monday night, I'm not sure where they found them. I was curious to take a look at his snaps on the All-22, and, well, it's bad.

We cut up all of his snaps from the endzone view into four videos below (they're about 2 minutes each), with notes following each video.

• 0:12: Run play. Cleared out of the way from the hashes to the numbers, ends up on the ground.

• 0:28: Pass play. On the ground again.



• 1:00: Pass play. Oops!



• 1:51: Run play. Tossed by the RT. Physically overmatched.



• 0:14: Run play. On the ground.



• 0:48: Pass play. Pushed wide by the tight end, ball is out before his pass rush even begins.



• 1:20 🚨: Run play. This rep is highly alarming. There is no hustle from the backside, and when the running back cuts it back inside, Huff should be there ready to lower the boom, punch at the football, etc. If you're not affecting the game, you can still at least play hard.



• 1:53: Run play. Cleared out by the RG.



OK, this is where it starts to get really bad.

• 0:12 🚨: Run play. Lol, what is this? Kyle Pitts washes him down the line of scrimmage with very little effort. This is atrocious.

• 0:28 🚨: Pass play. Blocked with ease by another tight end. Say what you will about Derek Barnett, but he killed tight ends. Huff is just dancing with this guy.



• 0:46 🚨: Run play. He's fixing his helmet as the running back breezes right by him.



• 1:03: Run play. He's content to be blocked, again by a tight end.



• 1:19 🚨: Screen to the opposite side of the field. This effort sucks. He's jogging to the action, and is so non-threatening that 65 doesn't even notice him. Content to let his teammates get the ball carrier to the ground.



• 1:38: Run play. Overmatched/overpowered/uninterested.



Most of the final video are pass rushes that go nowhere on the final drive of the game.

Haason Reddick was a closer for the Eagles in his two years in Philly. He made a lot of big plays, many of which sealed games. The Eagles could've used him on Monday night. Huff gave the Eagles absolutely nothing as a pass rusher or run defender, and when he had opportunities to make hustle plays he didn't. If this is what Huff is going to be as a player all season, he's going to be making $17 million/year to ride the bench, because he will simply be unplayable.

MORE: The Eagles' D-line can't be this ineffective, right?

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader