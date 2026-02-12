Final 2025 NFL Power Rankings: Can Seahawks do what Eagles couldn't?

The Seahawks were officially the NFL's best team in 2025. That fact became unequivocal when they trounced the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, 29-13, a score that actually wasn't that close.

Was the "Dark Side" defense as good against the Pats as 2013's "Legion of Boom" was against the Broncos? Nah, that was a 33-point massacre for Seattle in Super Bowl XLVIII that cemented the Legion as one of the sport's all-time great defenses.

This year's Seahawks defense wasn't quite the '85 Bears, 2000 Ravens or even the Legion, but perhaps if Seattle makes another Super Bowl run next year, the Dark Side will join a more elite fraternity.

But as the Eagles showed this season, repeating as Super Bowl champs isn't easy, no matter how many players you return from the roster. The Seahawks have already lost their offensive coordinator, as Klint Kubiak is now the new coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, so that's already one major hole to fill. They'll also have some deserving players to pay, including star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Those are 2026 problems for them. For now, we'll let them celebrate their championship and their finish as the No. 1 overall team in our final 2025 power rankings.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B.

Any given Sunday...Without further ado, our last power rankings of the 2025 season:

1. Seattle Seahawks (17-3): Surprise! QB Sam Darnold wins a ring before 2018 draft classmates Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson.

2. Los Angeles Rams (14-6): NFC Championship game was real Super Bowl. Rams haunted by bad special teams all year.

3. Denver Broncos (15-4): Probably would've beaten Patriots in AFC Championship with QB Bo Nix.

4. New England Patriots (17-4): Can they get back to Super Bowl? Need QB Drake Maye to learn from iffy playoffs.

5. Houston Texans (13-6): Not having WR Nico Collins in AFC Divisional proved to be difference. Can be elite in 2026 with improved offense.

6. Chicago Bears (12-7): Should be considered top-five NFC team going into 2006, maybe top 3.

7. Buffalo Bills (13-6): Blew major opportunity in playoffs with no Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes in way. Can new HC Joe Brady be the difference?

8: Jacksonville Jaguars (13-5): Defense couldn't stop Bills QB Josh Allen in AFC Wild Card, spoiling otherwise excellent season for Duuuval.

9. San Francisco 49ers (13-6): Great coaching all year, Niners will be considered top-5 NFC team into 2026.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (11-7): Healthy returns of OTs Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater with new OC Mike McDaniel will have Bolts looking good.

11. Green Bay Packers (9-8-1): EDGE Micah Parsons' ACL injury took Pack down a notch. They'll be right back up next season.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (11-7): Major offensive staff change has Birds at crossroads – could be poised for big rebound, could hit skids.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-8): Mike Tomlin era comes to an end. Does that also mean end of non-losing seasons streak for Stillers?

14. Detroit Lions (9-8): Don't count them out next year, just need some tinkers, some good health.

15. Carolina Panthers (8-10): Only piece missing for Cats is consistent QB play – can they get that from Bryce Young?

16. Baltimore Ravens (8-9): Disappointing season leads to end of John Harbaugh era. HC Jesse Minter hire will prove to be good one.

17. Minnesota Vikings (9-8): Watching Sam Darnold win Super Bowl must make Vikes HC Kevin O'Connell sick in stomach.

18. Indianapolis Colts (8-9): One last chance in '26 for GM Chris Ballard, HC Shane Steichen to get Colts into postseason.

19. New Orleans Saints (6-11): Found their QB in Tyler Shough, ready to contend in NFC South.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9): HC Todd Bowles enter '26 on hottest of hot seats.

21. Atlanta Falcons (8-9): Great offseason coaching hires, can make major rebound if QB Michael Penix plays better.

22. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1): Offense very good, just need to spruce up defense to knock Eagles off NFC East throne.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11): If QB Joe Burrow plays 13+ games in '26, Bengals make playoffs.

24. Miami Dolphins (7-10): First order of biz for new HC Jeff Hafley? Figure out QB situation. Quinn Ewers?

25. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11): Comical to see Chiefs ranked here. QB Patrick Mahomes will be motivated coming off ACL rehab.

26. Washington Commanders (5-12): HC Dan Quinn must focus on getting roster younger, helping QB Jayden Daniels develop.

27. Cleveland Browns (5-12): Good luck to new HC Todd Monken. He will need it.

28. Tennessee Titans (3-14): Best thing for QB Cam Ward is new OC Brian Daboll.

29. Arizona Cardinals (3-14): Might've made best under-radar HC hire in Mike LaFleur.

30. New York Giants (4-13): Won't be laughingstock anymore under John Harbaugh. You can book that.

31. New York Jets (3-14): What is Aaron Glenn doing? Disastrous first year for Jets HC ends with mass coach firings.

32. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14): Fernando Mendoza and Ashton Jeanty, please meet Klint Kubiak, the HC who'll know exactly what to do with you.

