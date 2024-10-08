More News:

October 08, 2024

Catholic school in Delco cancels classes after Monday night fire

No one was injured by the blaze at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Springfield Township, authorities say.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
Delco school fire Garden City Fire Company #1/Facebook

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at the Saint Francis of Assisi Parish School in Springfield Township, Delaware County on Monday. The cause of the fire has not been revealed, but no injuries were reported. The school canceled classes on Tuesday.

A Catholic school building in Delaware County was heavily damaged by a fire Monday evening, but no one was injured, authorities said. 

The two-alarm blaze began after 5 p.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish School's primary building, which serves pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first and third grade students. The cause has not been revealed, but authorities said no one was in the building when it was on fire. 

MORE: Camden utility American Water targeted by cyberattack

The school, at 112 Saxer Ave. in Springfield Township, canceled Tuesday's classes. 

Plans to find an "alternate learning location" for the 150 students affected by the loss of classroom space are in the works, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia told NBC10. It is unclear whether classes would be canceled beyond Tuesday.

Crews are currently assisting Springfield Twp with a 2nd alarm building fire at Saint Francis of Assisi School located on Saxer Ave.

Posted by Garden City Fire Company #1 on Monday, October 7, 2024

Springfield police kept the roads near the school closed through Monday night. Police had opened roads near Saint Francis by Tuesday morning except for Saxer Avenue between Rolling and Orchard roads.

"Rest assured, we are a strong community," a statement posted to the school's Facebook page reads. "We are surrounded by a town that cares about us. Things can always be replaced. People cannot. And it will be the people, through our collective efforts, that see through this difficult time."

Saint Francis of Assisi Parish School was established in 1929 and teaches children from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade. 

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fires Delaware County Springfield Township Schools

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Here's how to request a mail-in ballot and vote early in N.J.

new jersey election voting guide

Sponsored

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

Adult Health

Greater diversity among organ donors increases the possibility that people on waiting lists find good matches

Cynthia London Organ Donation

Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter discusses 'Short n' Sweet' success in new 'CBS Sunday Morning' interview

sabrina carpenter cbs sunday morning

Phillies

Instant observations: Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott even NLDS, save Phillies season

Nick-Castellanos-Walkoff-Phils-Mets-Game-2-NLDS-2024.jpg

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Weekend with performances, crafts

museum american revolution indigenous peoples weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved