More News:

October 08, 2024

Camden utility American Water targeted by cyberattack

The company said it discovered the incident Thursday and deactivated its customer portal in response.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Cyberattacks
American Water cyberattack Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Camden wastewater utility American Water said it suffered a cyberattack last week. It's currently working with law enforcement and third-party cyber professionals to find answers.

Camden utility company American Water suffered a cyberattack last week, the company said Monday. 

The water and wastewater management service said it found unauthorized activity in its computer network on Thursday, Oct. 3, that it determined was a cybersecurity breach. In response, it immediately notified law enforcement and third-party professionals and deactivated its customer portal, MyWater. 

MORE: Curtis Bashaw, U.S. Senate candidate in N.J., says he froze during debate because he didn't eat enough

Currently, American Water does not think any of its facilities or operations were negatively impacted, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing about the incident. 

Taking MyWater offline means that billing is paused until further notice, although the company said there will be no late charges or shut-offs in the interim. Its call center also has limited functionality. 

Upon learning of the attack, American Water said it immediately activated incident response protocols for containment and investigation into the cause and extent of damage. At this time, it hasn't released further information about who is responsible. 

"This investigation is ongoing and will take time to complete," the company said in a statement about the attack. "We take the cybersecurity of our systems with utmost seriousness and are taking additional steps to strengthen the cybersecurity of American Water’s systems. Our customers and the data we maintain remain our highest priorities."

American Water is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the country, serving 14 million people in 14 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as military installations. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Cyberattacks Camden Water Cybercrime American Water New Jersey Utilities Cybersecurity Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Here's how to request a mail-in ballot and vote early in N.J.

new jersey election voting guide

Sponsored

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

Adult Health

Greater diversity among organ donors increases the possibility that people on waiting lists find good matches

Cynthia London Organ Donation

Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter discusses 'Short n' Sweet' success in new 'CBS Sunday Morning' interview

sabrina carpenter cbs sunday morning

Phillies

Instant observations: Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott even NLDS, save Phillies season

Nick-Castellanos-Walkoff-Phils-Mets-Game-2-NLDS-2024.jpg

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Weekend with performances, crafts

museum american revolution indigenous peoples weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved