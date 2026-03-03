Blaze at West Philly rowhome sends nine firefighters to hospital

A West Philadelphia rowhome collapsed on members of the Philadelphia Fire Department during a response Monday night, sending nine firefighters to the hospital.

Five of the firefighters were treated and released and four remain in the hospital in stable condition, Rachel Cunningham, communications director with the department said Tuesday afternoon.

MORE: Philly students are guaranteed water and bathroom breaks under district's new wellness policy

“We’re immeasurably grateful for this outcome, as collapses often prove devastating,” the department said in a statement on Facebook. “Thank you to all of our partner agencies and fellow PFD members for your swift and dedicated support. We are truly fortunate.”

The blaze took place in the Wynnefield neighborhood along the 5300 block of Hazelhurst Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. Monday, when responders reported seeing heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story rowhome, the department said.

The fire began to spread to at least two other neighboring homes, which triggered the response of over 100 PFD members including firefighters, officers, EMS providers and support staff. At 11:07 p.m., the fire was deemed under control. Moments later, the floor inside the house collapsed and pinned several firefighters under the debris.

One firefighter was spotted being carried from the home and another had to be helped down the stairs, ABC reported.

PFD will remain on site to clear debris and rubble so that the Fire Marshal’s Office can conduct an investigation into the cause. No road closures or safety alerts are in place surrounding the area, Cunningham said.

An additional nine residents were given emergency support from the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania’s Disaster Action Team, the organization posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

PFD wrote on social media that at least six people had been displaced, but Cunningham deferred to the Red Cross for specifics. A representative with the Red Cross did not immediately respond to a request for comment.