More Culture:

June 30, 2026

Here's a look at the newly renovated First Bank of the United States, which is now open to the public

The historic building on Third Street, which has been closed to visitors since 2002, has been transformed into a museum.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
History Museums
first bank reopening Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

The First Bank of the United States is reopening to the public for the first time since 2002.

The First National Bank is open to the public again after a 24-year hiatus in which it underwent a multimillion dollar renovation and was transformed into a museum.

The building at 120 S. Third St., which was once the home base of founding father Alexander Hamilton's financial plans for the United States, has been closed to visitors since 2002. Wednesday's ribbon-cutting comes just days before the country celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. 

MORE: Officials shorten Salute to Independence parade on July 3 over concerns about heat wave

In 2017, the Independence Historical Trust and Independence National Historical Park began efforts to restore the building and secured $43 million from the federal government and private investors. Crews repaired the marble facade, HVAC and interior rotunda and added an addition in the back of the building that includes a staircase, bathrooms and elevator.

When the First National Bank was established in 1791 through a 20-year charter, it was actually the second attempt from the Continental Congress to create something of the sort. It also was hard-won, as many including Thomas Jefferson and James Madison opposed the bank. It was originally set up at 320 Chestnut St. before moving to Third Street in 1797, but ultimately it lost a vote to renew its charter in the 1810s. 

Merchant Stephen Girard purchased the building in 1811 and opened his own bank, eventually leaving the space to the city following his death in 1831. It continued to be Girard Bank until the 1930s and was renovated in the early 1900s. The National Park Service purchased the building in 1955 and used it as a visitors center until 1976. 

Wednesday's reopening includes two temporary exhibits. One from the Atwater Kent Collection at Drexel features artifacts from the 1876 centennial celebration and the 1976 bicentennial. Another, called "Marks of Friendship" was designed by the U.S. State Department and showcases objects related to American diplomacy. Both will be on display through February 2027.

James Taylor, a curator with the State Department, said he and his team wanted to select objects with a history tied to them, and which represented not just England and France, but other parts of the world where the country operates. 

"They tell stories and they are reflective of diplomacy, of friendship of prosperity and safety and security, and all those things that people talk about now, but they also were aware of them certainly while Benjamin Franklin was operating in Paris and trying to negotiate all of that safety, security and prosperity," Taylor said. "So, it's integral from Day 1 until now."

The First National Bank will be free to enter and open to the public on Thursdays-Sundays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Here's a look inside the building and at the two exhibits on display through February:

First Bank reopening ceilingMichaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

The rotunda inside the First Bank building, which was built during a remodel of the space in the early 1900s. At the time, it was home to Girard Bank.


First Bank reopening 4Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Curator James Taylor stands before an exhibit about the restoration of a painting of George Washington. It has three panels that rotate to show the before and after of the painting.


First Bank 5Michaela Althouse/For PhillyVoice

An exhibit from the Atwater Kent Collection at Drexel explores previous historic celebrations, including the 1876 centennial.


First bank reopening 3.jpgMichaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

A pair of chairs brought to the centennial celebration in 1876, which drew attendees from all over the world.


MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more History Museums Philadelphia American Revolution America250 Old City

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Roxborough Acute Rehab 4

Roxborough Memorial Hospital's inpatient rehabilitation: A beacon of excellence

Just In

Must Read

Development

Ocean City designates Wonderland Pier an area in need of rehabilitation

Wonderland Pier Vote

Sponsored

Rare wonders at the Free Library

Free Library - Rare Wonders - 1

Health Stories

Having survived colorectal cancer, this Philly woman is now speaking out against cancer disparities

cancer disparities report

Streaming

Show Philly pride by streaming these movies set in the city

Streaming guide Rocky Creed

Flea Market

Punk Rock Flea Market will bring vintage finds, vinyl and local vendors to South Philly

Punk Rock Flea Market Vendors

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Looking at some early OF targets, fits for Phillies

Phillies-Byron-Buxton-trade_011926

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved