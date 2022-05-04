More Events:

May 04, 2022

Celebrate First Friday on American Street with live music, empanadas, and free yoga

Olde Kensington Boutique's monthly seasonal vendor market is being held on Friday, May 7 from 5-9 p.m.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink First Friday
New Liberty Distillery Courtesy of/New Liberty Distillery

American Street First Friday will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 6. Olde Kensington Boutique is teaming up with New Liberty Distillery, Punch Buggy Brewing, and Es Cafe Lounge to offer live music, food and drink specials, and free yoga.

First Friday is a grand tradition among art galleries, studios, and small businesses in Philadelphia. 

During the warmer months, bars, restaurants, and shops in neighborhoods across the city go all-out to recognize the day, hosting festive events to show off new seasonal items. This year, Olde Kensington is getting in on the fun. 

RELATED: Roxborough Spring Fest returns with classic cars, live music, and food trucks

On Friday, May 6, Olde Kensington Boutique is hosting American Street First Friday. The indoor and outdoor fiesta market is free to attend, and features live music, vendors, and food and drink specials from New Liberty Distillery, Punch Buggy Brewing, and Es Cafe Lounge. 

The program runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, with music from cover artist Gypsymother beginning at 6:30 p.m. More than 40 vendors will be on site selling homemade empanadas, handmade items, art, and other products made by small business owners throughout the region. Below is a list of highlighted vendors. 

El Secreto Snack Philly: made-to-order Argentinian empanadas
The Tin Goat: handmade soaps, lip balms, lotion bars, soy candles
Messin' with Resin Co.: customizable resin products
Auntie's Apothecarie: herbal tea blends
Dirty D's Soapery: handmade soaps
Leea Luna: handcrafted jewelry
Justify & Co.: made-to-order candles and body butters
Faystringart: macrame art pieces
Ray's Reusables: Philly-based mobile plastic-free shop and refill station
1 Love Jerk Hut: more than 10 jerk sauce flavors, gluten free and vegan friendly
Jrip Juicery: cold-pressed juice sourced in Philly
Henna by Emma: henna art 
Ifiwasanickel: paintings and original art

Punch Buggy Brewing and Es Cafe are serving up food and drinks, while New Liberty Distillery serves handmade and canned cocktails from its new spring menu, including the Fasnacht. The Donut Old Fashioned is made with American single malt, maple syrup, bitters, and coffee liqueur, enriched and served with a Federal Donuts cinnamon sugar donut. 

El Secreto Philly, the made-to-order empanada pop-up shop born out of the pandemic, will be on site with a full menu of Argentinian empanadas for the market. These include include buffalo chicken, chorizo and potato, buffalo cauliflower, street corn, and Big Mac options. Empanadas are $5 each, with mix-and-match options from $27 to $52. 

New Liberty Distillery has also partnered with Monarch Yoga to host Free Yoga Fridays each week from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. on the second floor of the distillery. Those who want to check out the free yoga class ahead of American Street First Friday can pre-register for a Free Flow class here

American Street First Friday

Friday, May 6, 2022
5 to 9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
American Street between Jefferson and Master streets
Philadelphia, PA 19122

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink First Friday Olde Kensington Restaurants North Philadelphia Bars Empanadas Artists New Liberty Distillery Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Happy Valley

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Former Philly cop charged with murder in deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas 'TJ' Siderio
Siderio Shooting Mendoza

Sponsored

Are you actively taking Coumadin? Plasma Services Group is offering a paid research opportunity
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Health News

Lone star tick that causes severe red meat allergy multiplies in Northeast U.S.
Red Meat Allergy Tick

Sixers

Doc Rivers doubles down on starting DeAndre Jordan, says players advocated for it
Doc Rivers Game 1 Miami.jpg

Pets

Pet food hygiene mistakes are common among dog owners, survey finds
Dog Food Study

Entertainment

Test your sea skills with new Pirate Rum Challenge at Independence Seaport Museum
Independence Seaport Museum

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved