Celebrate First Friday on American Street with live music, empanadas, and free yoga

First Friday is a grand tradition among art galleries, studios, and small businesses in Philadelphia.

During the warmer months, bars, restaurants, and shops in neighborhoods across the city go all-out to recognize the day, hosting festive events to show off new seasonal items. This year, Olde Kensington is getting in on the fun.

On Friday, May 6, Olde Kensington Boutique is hosting American Street First Friday. The indoor and outdoor fiesta market is free to attend, and features live music, vendors, and food and drink specials from New Liberty Distillery, Punch Buggy Brewing, and Es Cafe Lounge.



The program runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, with music from cover artist Gypsymother beginning at 6:30 p.m. More than 40 vendors will be on site selling homemade empanadas, handmade items, art, and other products made by small business owners throughout the region. Below is a list of highlighted vendors.

• El Secreto Snack Philly: made-to-order Argentinian empanadas

• The Tin Goat: handmade soaps, lip balms, lotion bars, soy candles

• Messin' with Resin Co.: customizable resin products

• Auntie's Apothecarie: herbal tea blends

• Dirty D's Soapery: handmade soaps

• Leea Luna: handcrafted jewelry

• Justify & Co.: made-to-order candles and body butters

• Faystringart: macrame art pieces

• Ray's Reusables: Philly-based mobile plastic-free shop and refill station

• 1 Love Jerk Hut: more than 10 jerk sauce flavors, gluten free and vegan friendly

• Jrip Juicery: cold-pressed juice sourced in Philly

• Henna by Emma: henna art

• Ifiwasanickel: paintings and original art



Punch Buggy Brewing and Es Cafe are serving up food and drinks, while New Liberty Distillery serves handmade and canned cocktails from its new spring menu, including the Fasnacht. The Donut Old Fashioned is made with American single malt, maple syrup, bitters, and coffee liqueur, enriched and served with a Federal Donuts cinnamon sugar donut.

El Secreto Philly, the made-to-order empanada pop-up shop born out of the pandemic, will be on site with a full menu of Argentinian empanadas for the market. These include include buffalo chicken, chorizo and potato, buffalo cauliflower, street corn, and Big Mac options. Empanadas are $5 each, with mix-and-match options from $27 to $52.

New Liberty Distillery has also partnered with Monarch Yoga to host Free Yoga Fridays each week from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. on the second floor of the distillery. Those who want to check out the free yoga class ahead of American Street First Friday can pre-register for a Free Flow class here.

Friday, May 6, 2022

5 to 9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

American Street between Jefferson and Master streets

Philadelphia, PA 19122