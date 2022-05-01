More Events:

May 01, 2022

Roxborough Spring Fest returns with classic cars, live music, and food trucks

The event will take place on Ridge Avenue between Lyceum Avenue and Fountain Street on Saturday, May 7 from 12-5 p.m.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Festivals
Roxborough Spring Fest Street View/Google

Roxborough Spring Fest will return to Ridge Avenue between Lyceum Avenue and Fountain Street on Saturday, May 7 from 12-5 p.m.

The return of warm weather means the return of outdoor events in neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia. As COVID-19 numbers have dwindled, many community organizations have revamped their pre-pandemic festivals and spring events for a major return this season. 

In Roxborough, many of the community's large outdoor events made their return during the fall and winter. However, Spring Fest, which shuts down a large portion of the neighborhood's business district, has not been held since 2019. After more than two years, Spring Fest will return on Saturday, May 7 from 12-5 p.m.

RELATED: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia with block parties, music and plenty of margaritas

Along Ridge Avenue from Lyceum Avenue to Fountain Street, several blocks will be closed to traffic and food trucks, craft vendors, and neighborhood businesses will line the streets in celebration of spring. 

In a partnership with the Roxborough Ridge Runners' Car Club, there will be a special showcase of classic, vintage cars near Gorgas Park all afternoon. The "Rockin' The Ridge Car Show" will conclude with a demonstration of winners at 12 p.m. at the park, followed by a performance from New Jersey band Lower Bank Kustums from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

There will be a large kid's area at Gorgas Park as well. At 12:30 and 3:30 p.m., check out a story time session from Flyleaf the Book Fairy. At 1 p.m., staff at Action Karate will perform a demonstration. From 2 to 3 p.m., Music With Gina will play and sing along with kids and families. 

The Main Stage at Lyceum Avenue will showcase music all afternoon long.

12-1 p.m.: Maggie's Boots
1:30-3 p.m.: The Funkatorium
3-3:30 p.m.: Jeanette's School of Dance
3:30-5 p.m.: The Cheddar Boys

At the Roxborough Pocket Park, located at 6170 Ridge Ave., check out three acoustic performances from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Skip & Chickie, Acoustic Ferrari, and Two Ripped Jeans will perform beside New Ridge Brewery with hour-long sets. 

More than 50 artists and craft vendors will be lined up along Ridge Avenue all afternoon on May 7, along with more than 10 food trucks, including city favorites like The Chilly Banana. 

New Ridge Brewing Company will be open to serve beer and cocktails all afternoon. Montgomeryville's Stone and Key Winery will be at the festival along with Olde Kensington-based Original 13 Cider. 

For Goodness Cakes, a non-profit aimed at providing birthday celebrations to at-risk youth will be on-site at the Pocket Park to talk more about the mission of their organization and give away free prizes to neighborhood businesses like Terrace Street Bakery, Ale's Kitchen in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County, and A Whisk Worth Taking in Lafayette Hill, Montgomery County. 

There is a $10 flat rate for parking at one of two parking lots in the neighborhood. Both parking lots are accessible through Leverington Avenue, which will remain open to traffic. 

Roxborough Spring Fest

Saturday, May 7, 2022
12 to 5 p.m. | Free, pay-as-you-go
Ridge Avenue in Roxborough
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Festivals Roxborough Spring Food Trucks Outdoor Activities Northwest Philadelphia Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Happy Valley

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Purchased - Family moving into a new home

WSFS debuts new homebuyer assistance programs to help regional residents achieve the dream of home ownership

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Frustration mounts in SEPTA's transit police union as crime plagues system
SEPTA Transit Police Union

Sponsored

Are you actively taking Coumadin? Plasma Services Group is offering a paid research opportunity
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Children's Health

Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11
COVID-vaccines for children

Phillies

Has 'hittin' season' come early for the Phillies this year?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-hitting_042722_USAT

Food & Drink

Rosati's new water ice flavor benefits Delaware County church helping Ukrainian refugees
Rosati's Ice Ukraine

Food & Drink

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia with block parties, music and plenty of margaritas
Sueno Cinco de Mayo

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved