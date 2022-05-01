Roxborough Spring Fest returns with classic cars, live music, and food trucks

The return of warm weather means the return of outdoor events in neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia. As COVID-19 numbers have dwindled, many community organizations have revamped their pre-pandemic festivals and spring events for a major return this season.

In Roxborough, many of the community's large outdoor events made their return during the fall and winter. However, Spring Fest, which shuts down a large portion of the neighborhood's business district, has not been held since 2019. After more than two years, Spring Fest will return on Saturday, May 7 from 12-5 p.m.

Along Ridge Avenue from Lyceum Avenue to Fountain Street, several blocks will be closed to traffic and food trucks, craft vendors, and neighborhood businesses will line the streets in celebration of spring.

In a partnership with the Roxborough Ridge Runners' Car Club, there will be a special showcase of classic, vintage cars near Gorgas Park all afternoon. The "Rockin' The Ridge Car Show" will conclude with a demonstration of winners at 12 p.m. at the park, followed by a performance from New Jersey band Lower Bank Kustums from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

There will be a large kid's area at Gorgas Park as well. At 12:30 and 3:30 p.m., check out a story time session from Flyleaf the Book Fairy. At 1 p.m., staff at Action Karate will perform a demonstration. From 2 to 3 p.m., Music With Gina will play and sing along with kids and families.

The Main Stage at Lyceum Avenue will showcase music all afternoon long.

• 12-1 p.m.: Maggie's Boots

• 1:30-3 p.m.: The Funkatorium

• 3-3:30 p.m.: Jeanette's School of Dance

• 3:30-5 p.m.: The Cheddar Boys



At the Roxborough Pocket Park, located at 6170 Ridge Ave., check out three acoustic performances from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Skip & Chickie, Acoustic Ferrari, and Two Ripped Jeans will perform beside New Ridge Brewery with hour-long sets.

More than 50 artists and craft vendors will be lined up along Ridge Avenue all afternoon on May 7, along with more than 10 food trucks, including city favorites like The Chilly Banana.

New Ridge Brewing Company will be open to serve beer and cocktails all afternoon. Montgomeryville's Stone and Key Winery will be at the festival along with Olde Kensington-based Original 13 Cider.

For Goodness Cakes, a non-profit aimed at providing birthday celebrations to at-risk youth will be on-site at the Pocket Park to talk more about the mission of their organization and give away free prizes to neighborhood businesses like Terrace Street Bakery, Ale's Kitchen in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County, and A Whisk Worth Taking in Lafayette Hill, Montgomery County.

There is a $10 flat rate for parking at one of two parking lots in the neighborhood. Both parking lots are accessible through Leverington Avenue, which will remain open to traffic.

Saturday, May 7, 2022

12 to 5 p.m. | Free, pay-as-you-go

Ridge Avenue in Roxborough

Philadelphia, PA 19128