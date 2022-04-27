Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia with block parties, music and plenty of margaritas

Cinco de Mayo is almost here. While it's commonly misunderstood as Mexican Independence Day, the historic observance actually honors the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the French Empire during the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Although the United States did not play a role in the conflict, Americans often view the day as a celebration of Mexican culture. The event is commonly celebrated through parades, food, music and dancing.



Many restaurants and bars in the city will hold Cinco de Mayo festivities. Here is a sampling of what's will be happening.

This Northern Liberties bar is hosting an all-day outdoor party with a tent, full bar and DJ from 3-10 p.m. Cinco Happy Hour takes place from 4-6 p.m. with half-priced margaritas and all-day food specials inside and outside, like a 12-inch carne asada, tacos al-pastor and a crispy chicken torta.

Location: 1040 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Starting at 11 a.m., this Center City Mexican restaurant is serving lunch and margaritas. From 3-8 p.m., the will be a DJ, and Sueño will open up its streetery with two margarita bars selling classic and special flavors for $8 specials. Food specials include $5 crunchy tacos and $15 Birria tacos.

Location: 112 S. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Courtesy of/Sueño Sueño will host a Cinco de Mayo party outdoors from 3 to 8 p.m. with two margaritas bars and a DJ set.

The Northern Liberties restaurant is celebrating Cinco de Mayo all day long. From 12-4 p.m., check out the Cinco Siesta lunch for $14 per person. The meal includes chips and salsa, with a choice of burrito, torta, or two tacos, plus a side of rice and beans.

Starting at 5 p.m., dinner and drink service begins with DJ Sojo playing Latin music. All-day margarita flights are $25, which include four mini-margaritas in Cinco flavors (strawberry, mango, guava, passionfruit) or traditional (mezcal, blanco, anejo, jalapeno).

Location: 1001 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

The South Street restaurant is hosting its first BBQ Block Party, with festivities running from noon to midnight. From 3-10 p.m., Tio Flores will close down 16th Street from South to Kater streets with margaritas, beer, agave spirits and Mexican street food. Food options include street corn, smoked brisket cemitas, churro donuts and taquitos.

Guests are required to show ID at 16th and South streets to receive wristbands. Admission is free. All outdoor food and drink is pay-as-you-go and cash only. Credit cards will be accepted inside the restaurant.

Location: 1600 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

Courtesy of/Tio Flores Tio Flores will host its first annual Cinco de Mayo BBQ Block Party, with festivities running from noon to midnight. From 3 to 10 p.m., the restaurant will close off portions of 16th Street from South to Kater streets.

The Northern Liberties restaurant is serving Cinco de Mayo specials from 5-8 p.m. while supplies last. There will be $6 street corn, $6 churros, free aguas locas and Micheladas.

Location: 148 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Chef Jose Garces is serving specials from open to close, beginning at 11 a.m. There will be $4 drafts, $5 classic margaritas, $3.50 shrimp tacos, $2 chicken tacos and $5 chips and guacamole. Those with catering or other large orders are encouraged to call ahead.

Location: 1901 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

A Cinco de Birthday celebration is taking place at this East Passyunk restaurant from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local beer is being provided by Stickman Brews and Latin band QLEBRAS will perform at sunset. Specials include chili verde tacos, beef Birria tacos, tamales and Birria ramen.

Location: 1941 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

The restaurant located on the second floor of the Hyatt Centric in Center City is partnering with Brooklyn-based Mexican restaurant Alta Calidad for a Cinco de Mayo pop-up beginning at 5 p.m. Executive Chef Jonathan Dearden and Alto Calidad's Akhtar Nawab are creating festive dishes, like octopus, brisket adoba, pea shoots, a taco flight, queso fundido and guacamole. Reservations are encouraged.

Location: 1620 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Courtesy of/Patchwork Restaurant Patchwork will team up with Brooklyn-based Alta Candida for a Cinco de Mayo pop-up starting at 5 p.m.

The East Passyunk tasting room celebrates the release of its tequila barrel-age gin on Cinco de Mayo. Cocktails made with the gin will be served, as well as churros with chocolate and dulce de leche.

Location: 1603 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

The Center City taco spot is serving specials, including chicken chorizo queso fundido ($5.55), mango lychee margarita mixer ($4.99, bring your own tequila) and a free Michelada for dine-in customers who make a $10 purchase.

Location: 2015 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sponsored by 1800 Tequila, Sor Ynez hosts its Cinco de Mayo party from 4-9 p.m. with live music from Larry Toft and a set from DJ XTINA. To eat, the restaurant will have a carnitas platter and vegan Coli-Asada made with cauliflower steak. There will also be a snow cone machine making alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Location: 1800 N. American St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

The Midtown Village bar is serving $10 Munted Margaritas on Cinco de Mayo, made with tequila, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, grapefruit and lime.

Location: 129 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107