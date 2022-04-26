More Events:

April 26, 2022

Hawthornes' Block Party returns to South Philly with live music, tons of local beer

The Beer, Booze, and Bubbly Block Party takes over 11th Street on May 14, after a two-year absence

Hawthorne's Beer, Booze, and Bubbly Block Party returns on Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. after a two-year pandemic pause.

After two years of cancelations and postponements due to COVID-19, Philadelphia is welcoming back neighborhood block parties this spring and summer. It's one of the best times of the year to get out in the sun and enjoy the longer days while supporting businesses around the city. 

Hawthornes Beer Cafe takes over 11th Street, from Fitzwater to Catherine streets, for its pandemic-delayed Beer, Booze, and Bubbly Block Party from from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Admission is free and the party will feature craft beer – including more than 75 different IPAs – from breweries in the city and region. 

Beer distributors Muller, Inc., and Penn Beer will have beer trailers at the party pouring $6 brews from La Cabra, Victory, Flying Fish, Conshohocken, Yards, Tröegs, and Two Roads. There will also be a limited-release IPA from Double Nickel Brewing Co. in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

"It's go big or go home," Chris Fetfatzes, owner of Hawthornes, said in a press release about the event. "Anyone who knows me know I can't do anything halfway, and this year's block party is all on. You don't even have to like beer. We've got cocktails, funky wine, seltzers and ciders. The music alone is worth the price of admission, which by the way is free." 

Hawthorne Beer Cafe is hosting its annual IPA block party on May 14. The event is pay-as-you-go and cash only.


Along with beer and booze, 11th Street will be cleared of vehicles to make way for food trucks serving a wide selection of food. Here are some of the trucks that will be at the block party:

Lokal Artisan Foods: French Toast Bites and all of the fixings, including fresh berries, caramel, whipped cream, and seasoning spice. Will also serve house-roasted coffee all afternoon. 
The Little Sicilian: arancini stuffed with chicken parm, cheesesteak, and sausage-n-rabe
Korea Taqueria: tortilla shells loaded with beef bulgogi, gochujang chicken, ssamjang eggplant, along with kimchi slaw
Cloud Cups: CBD-infused gelato and sorbet, with flavors like banana pudding, strawberry french toast, blueberry mascarpone, and pineapple coconut
Jammin J's: fish sandwiches
Barkley's BBQ: St. Louis-style ribs, smoked brisket, traditional sides like mac n' cheese and collards

"Our block parties are about more than just the booze," Heather Annechiarico, co-owner of Hawthornes, said in the press release.  "They're an opportunity to celebrate our city and our vibrant neighborhood with the fuel of delicious food, lively music, and yes, the occasional negroni ..." 

Check out the block party for more than 75 selections of IPAs and other craft brews, as well as food trucks and live music.


Local musicians will play on the main stage all day. 

11 a.m.: Jazz trio The Mini Q's kick off the day with a belated birthday tribute to Stevie Wonder
1 p.m.: Coatesville quartet The Sermon will play their spin on traditional soul, funk, and jazz
3 p.m.: Rittenhouse favorite Snacktime, the seven-piece brass band, will play R&B and pop hits.
5 p.m.: DJ Adrian Hardy rounds things off at the end of the day

The party is pay-as-you-go and cash only. Guests must show ID at 11th and Fitzwater streets before being able to purchase drinks. 

Sonny's Cocktail Joint and neighboring Wine Dive were supposed to be at the block party, but both are currently closed due to an apartment fire above their businesses. In their places, Hawthornes will amp up its own wine inventory. 

Hawthornes Beer, Booze, and Bubbly Block Party

Saturday, May 14, 2022
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go, cash only
11th Street between Fitzwater to Catherine streets
Philadelphia, PA 19147

