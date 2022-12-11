First half observations: Eagles 24, Giants 7

The Eagles put on a show on offense and head into halftime with a 24-7 lead over the Giants, well on their way to another comfortable victory and a 12-1 record.

Here's what I saw.

The Good

• The Giants looked well on their way to a promising first drive after the first couple of plays, close to midfield after a slant over the middle went for a first down. And then you were reminded of the power of edge rushing — Josh Sweat turned the corner on first-and-10 for New York, putting the Giants in a hole they would never recover from:



After a screen pass fell harmlessly to the turf on second down, the Giants had a massive third-and-17 to convert. It was time for another Eagles pass rusher to hit Daniel Jones, with Haason Reddick emerging from a four-man rush to pull Jones down for the second time in three plays.

Philadelphia slammed the door shut on the first series of the game, giving the offense a beautiful chance to get the Eagles out to an early lead. Not bad for a team many people still want to be more aggressive on defense.



• Throwing an out route has often been used as a measure of whether a QB has "NFL arm talent" or not, perhaps even more than deep shots. The rest of this season should have told us Hurts does indeed have enough arm to be an impactful QB, but he had a critical completion to DeVonta Smith early in this game, a short-ish throw toward the sideline that had the right amount of zip and damn near perfect placement to move the chains. It's just one of many throws Hurts has made this year to help push doubts about him to the background.

Outside of a low miss to AJ Brown, Philadelphia's opening drive was a terrific display from Hurts, a series where he used just about every one of his weapons while nickel-and-diming the Giants all the way down the field. There was no deep shot from Hurts, who was happy to hook up with Smith, Brown, Zach Pascal, Boston Scott, Grant Calcaterra...well, you get the idea. He took what the Giants were giving him, and the Eagles glided toward pay dirt without needing to sweat it out to do so.

But it was Miles Sanders who ultimately finished off the drive, adding another score to what has been a quietly great Sanders season. Sanders' score pushed him into double-digit touchdowns for the season after he went all of last season without scoring a rushing touchdown — quite a contract year for him.

A long, methodical drive for the Birds to open the game always feels good.

• TJ Edwards' open-field tackle on New York's second possession felt like the difference between a minimal gain and a momentum-changing play for the Giants. He has been a steady, productive piece of this defense, and keeping him around for the long term feels like it should be a priority for Philly.



• We're at the point in the season where Hurts has shown so much improvement and game-to-game consistency that you don't really worry much about missed opportunities or the rare missed throw he makes. Prior to this year, you might have worried that they'd struggle to create another big-time opportunity, that Hurts wasn't going to get a second chance to go for a kill shot. But between their improved weapons and his big step forward, it feels like there is big-play potential every time the offense steps on the field.



When the officials wiped out a potential big play for Miles Sanders in the first half, Hurts shook that ruling off immediately and kept the Eagles alive with smaller chunks of yardage. A third-down completion to Quez Watkins was a sight to behold, Hurts off-balance and under duress but still ultimately finding the man he needed for a critical conversion.

It would only get better from there. Multiple drops from his top targets did not rattle Hurts whatsoever, the QB linking up with Smith time and time again on their second scoring drive. And rather than settling for a long field goal attempt or a cowardly punt in Giants territory, Nick Sirianni trusted his QB on a fourth-and-seven early in the second quarter. The payoff was immediate — Hurts tossed another beaut down the sideline to Skinny Batman, and thanks to a whiff from Julian Love, Smith waltzed into the end zone for Philly's second score of the day.

The first half was just relentless dominance from Hurts, who has had many great halves this season. I would put this one up there with any of them, with Hurts showcasing a combination of arm talent, poise, and versatility.

(I certainly have to give some love to Smith here, going up and getting it at a moment where it looked like he might get crushed to make the play happen. It sure is nice to have the Brown/Smith combo to lean on, because it's damn hard to keep either down, let alone both at the same time.)

• One of the things I really appreciate about this Eagles team is their aggression when the other team turns the ball over or gifts them good field position in some way. A rare illegal kick penalty gave Philly the ball inside Giants territory early in the second quarter, and it took all of one play on offense to stick a knife in the heart of New York.



Not a whole lot to analyze here — Brown got free in the secondary and Hurts hit him in stride for the third score of the game, turning this one into a laugher before 2 p.m.

Say it with me: well-oiled machine.

• Who would have thought Philadelphia's special teams problems would be solved by Christian Elliss? I'm exaggerating a little bit, but he has been tremendous in coverage since being elevated from the practice squad.



• It was an absolutely dominant half for the defense, which made Daniel Jones look like even more of a Pop Warner quarterback than normal. As they have throughout the year, the Eagles did a great job of limiting damage (or causing losses) on the early downs, leaving the Giants in a lot of third-and-longs Jones is ill-equipped to convert. When Jones had time to let the ball go, which wasn't often, the Eagles swarmed on his passes and either batted them down before they reached their targets or hit receivers before they could pick up yards after the catch.



We're well on our way to a backups showcase in the second half. The Eagles got one more sack in the final 30 seconds of the half, with Reddick pushing Jones up the field right into the waiting arms of Fletcher Cox.

• Boston Scott absolutely hates the Giants. The dude kills them every time they play, and his return allowed the Eagles to put another score on the board before halftime without doing much work to get there.



Starting with such great field position, the Eagles didn't really have to use their two-minute offense, opting instead to absolutely pound the Giants on the ground with Miles Sanders. The Eagles were able to kill two birds with one stone, burning a bunch of time while Sanders moved them closer to the end zone.

The drive would stall out, and you could argue it was because the Eagles should have just stuck to running the ball. Oh well.

• Save for last week's game, Britain Covey hasn't done much this year as a returner, so at least he didn't mess up as the field goal holder to add insult to injury.



The Bad

• Daniel Jones. That's about it.



The Ugly

• Arryn Siposs made a great heads-up play on the blocked punt for New York, but given that he limped off of the field after the return, you'd almost rather he just fell on the ball and risked the Giants scoring immediately.



The turf at MetLife was an absolute disaster for the Eagles in the first half, with Siposs, Quez Watkins, and Reed Blankenship all picking up injuries of some sort in the opening 30 minutes. Blankenship's looked the worst of the bunch, and here's hoping he isn't seriously hurt after getting caught on the turf midway through the second quarter. Non-contact injuries are always scary.

• Special teams costing the Eagles a touchdown feels about right for this season. And the special teams were mostly good this half, so it's even more on-brand that they still managed to screw the Eagles somehow.



• I sort of think Hurts' deep shot to Miles Sanders was a catch? Slight surprise that the Eagles didn't challenge it. In any case, a terrific throw from Hurts to drop it right into the bucket.



• The Eagles were beating on the Giants so badly they couldn't even get a punt right. Tough start for the G-Men.



