Live updates / open thread, Week 14: Eagles 14, Giants 0

After losing their first game of the season to the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles have since put three games back in the win column and hope to make it four straight in New Jersey against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Philadelphia Eagles have recently gotten two important players back in CB Avonte Maddox and DT Jordan Davis. TE Dallas Goedert is on deck. Relative to other teams around the league at this point in the season, the Birds are a healthy team. The Giants... not so much. They have major injury concerns at wide receiver, in their secondary, and along their defensive line. You can find the full Eagles-Giants injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles will be facing yet another run-heavy offense, something they done quite a bit of in recent games. Offensively, Jalen Hurts will likely face a barrage of blitzes from Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. If the Giants cannot force negative plays with their blitz, they could have a tough time stopping the Eagles' high-powered offense with their paper thin defensive line, and their depleted secondary.



The Eagles are 7-point road favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

