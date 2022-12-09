Week 14 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Giants

The Eagles are heading up to the Meadowlands this Sunday for another matchup that leans in their favor.

After big wins over the Packers and Titans in consecutive weeks, next up is a rival New York Giants team that, while they did jump out to a great start, has seriously stumbled down the stretch.

It feels like a game made for Jalen Hurts and co. to heavily exploit and put 12-1 well within reach.

Wrote our own Kyle Neubeck:

I feel like my picks and write-ups are basically on autopilot at this point. The Eagles have the superior team and the superior quarterback. They’re going to win the football game . [PhillyVoice]



And you're gonna be hard-pressed to find a different opinion anywhere else. Many are going Eagles this week.

• Inquirer.com: Jeff McLane and EJ Smith both have the Eagles taking down an overmatched Giants squad. Wrote McLane:

I erred last week in picking Tennessee. The Titans had nothing on offense once Henry was shut down and receiver Treylon Burks got hurt. Defensively, they were overwhelmed through the air. The Giants have a chance, of course. I don’t place much emphasis upon Jalen Hurts’ return to MetLife Stadium where he had arguably his worst start last season. He has improved in nearly every aspect this season and is healthy. Could Martindale’s exotic pressures give the quarterback and his O-line problems? It’s possible. But I think the Eagles will be fine as long as Hurts plays his usual brand of football.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 20 [The Inquirer, $]

• The Athletic: Vic Tafur sees no real reason to pick the Giants this week, not with how well Hurts has been playing, not with how well-rounded in general the Eagles have been, and not with the Giants fading the way they have.

The Giants are slowly fading away while Jalen Hurts is making an MVP case for himself. He can run away from defenders then he loft the ball deep to Brown, whose dominant performance last week helped get his old general manager fired in Tennessee. Brown has seven receptions for 256 yards and five touchdowns on 16 targets thrown 20 or more yards in the air, compared to three catches on 12 targets for 112 yards and one TD last season. The Giants will have trouble getting their blitzes to affect Hurts too much, but the bigger issue may be on offense. They were seventh in EPA/drive and 10th in points per drive (2.11) the first seven weeks of the season, but those rankings have since dropped to 23rd in EPA/drive and 24th in points per drive (1.64). QB Daniel Jones has been a lot less effective on play-action plays, and RB Saquon Barkley has gone from picking up 3.4 yards after contact per carry to 1.81. There is no reason to pick the Giants, as they will have the full attention of a division rival with a game against the Bears on deck. New York does have heart, but I don’t know how many points that’s worth. The pick: Eagles -7 [The Athletic, $]



• Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: If the Giants do score, that feels like a win in and of itself, writes Rosenthal. He's going 31-17, Eagles. Every Giants offensive touchdown feels like an upset. The offensive line loses matchups weekly, and Saquon Barkley is no longer breaking big plays. Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins are doing credible work, but they are miscast as No. 1 and 2 receivers. They figure to be blanketed this week by James Bradberry and Darius Slay, leaving Daniel Jones scrambling for his life, per usual. At some point, teams that win primarily with scheme (like the Giants) get figured out . [NFL.com] • Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: The Giants could hang around, but that shouldn't matter in the end. The Eagles are just playing too well right now. This is a big game for the Giants in the playoff race, a game sandwiched between two with Washington. They need this game more than the Eagles, but the Eagles are flying high on offense. It will be a big challenge for the Giants, but I think they hang around in this one. Pick: Eagles 27, Giants 24 [CBS Sports] MORE: All of Jimmy Kempski's Week 14 NFL picks • Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: The Eagles are coming off a huge win over Tennessee and have the matchup advantages against the Giants at receiver and corner. The Birds should be able to cover the spread. The Titans’ plan against the Eagles last week was to slow rush Jalen Hurts and not let him scramble. That didn’t work out so well. It was probably the Eagles’ most complete win of the year. They dominated up front on both sides of the ball. The Giants, meanwhile, tied the Commanders in overtime. They are -110 to make the playoffs, according to FanDuel, which translates to roughly a 52 percent chance. Keep an eye on the Giants’ pass rush down the stretch. If they can get Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Dexter Lawrence, and Leonard Williams (who left last week’s game with a neck injury) healthy, that group has a chance to give opponents problems. It’s a divisional game, and I generally like taking Brian Daboll as an underdog. But the Giants’ lack of talent at wide receiver and corner is a huge factor here. I like the Eagles by a touchdown. The pick: Eagles (-6.5). [The Ringer]



• ProFootballTalk: No debate about it over at PFT. They're going Eagles.

MDS’s take: The Giants are struggling after their hot start, and they’re going to fall further behind in the NFC East on Sunday. MDS’s pick: Eagles 30, Giants 21. Florio’s take: Remember when the two upcoming games against the Giants were regarded as potential problems for the Eagles? Florio’s pick: Eagles 34, Giants 17. [PFT, NBC Sports]



• Bill Bender, The Sporting News: The Eagles should take this. The only real concern may be their bad road record against the spread.

That tie against Washington might come back to hurt the Giants. This is the first of two meetings with the Eagles the next two weeks. Philadelphia rushed for 363 yards in Week 12 and passed for 386 yards in Week 13. That's why Jalen Hurts is squarely in the MVP conversation. Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS on the road, so don't be surprised if New York takes it down to the wire.

Pick: Eagles 30, Giants 25 [The Sporting News]

• Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Or maybe not. Iyer has an Eagles pick as his lock of the week.

The Eagles are back to being the early-season Eagles of ripping into teams offensively however they choose with Jalen Hurts, running all over teams or passing downfield. The Giants' defense has been bad against the run but injuries are causing it to fall apart outside against the pass. Philadelphia doesn't need to pick any poison here; it can make New York swallow both before feeling the wrath of a teeing-off defense vs. Daniel Jones. Besides, after incorrectly putting them in the "upset" column last week, this is a makeup call. Pick: Eagles win 31-14 and cover the spread. [The Sporting News]



