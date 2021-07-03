First Lady Jill Biden to attend Wawa Welcome America event on July 4

First Lady Jill Biden will head back to her Philly roots this weekend and will attend the Wawa Welcome America celebration, event organizers announced Friday.

She will join city officials for the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony on July 4 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Independence Hall.

Mayor Jim Kenney will give remarks alongside a slate of guest speakers at the free event.

The ceremony will feature performances from the Philly POPS band and R&B artist Saleka and The Voice winner Cam Anthony. Marley Dias will read an abbreviated portion of the Declaration of Independence as well.

The Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium will be presented with the Magis Award at the ceremony as well.

Sunday evening the annual Wawa Welcome America concert kicks off at The Mann Center for Performing Arts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park at 7 p.m., starring Bebe Rexha and featuring Flo Rida, Cam Anthony and the Philly POPS.

Tickets for the show are free, but must be reserved ahead of time.

The famous fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art begins at 9:30 p.m., but guests can gather at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 8 p.m.

There will be several road closures to accommodate the parkway firework watchers. Here's a full breakdown of what roads are blocked off, public transportation options and COVID-19 safety precautions.

Both the Wawa Welcome America Philly's 4th of July Concert and the Wawa Welcome America Philly's 4th of July Fireworks can be viewed on NBC10, TeleXitos, or the NBC10 and Telemundo Roku, Apple TV or mobile apps.