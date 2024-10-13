Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million baby swings due to suffocation risk following 5 reported deaths

Fisher-Price is recalling parts of more than 2 million baby swings for suffocation risk, after the products were linked to five reported infant deaths.

The recall includes all models of the company's Snuga Swings, which were sold for about $160 from October 2010 through January 2024 at Amazon, Toys R Us, Walmart, Sam's Club and Target stores nationwide, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

MORE: SS United States, landlord reach settlement for artificial reefing in Florida

Between 2012 and 2022, there were five deaths reported involving the Snuga Swings when infants between one and three months old were using them for sleep, the CPSC said. In most of those cases, the babies were unrestrained and bedding materials were added to the product.

Consumers who have the swings are urged to immediately cut the tether to remove the headrest and the body support insert from the seat pad before continuing to use the swing, and to never use it for sleep. Fisher-Price will provide a $25 refund to people who remove and destroy the headrest and body support insert, and instructions can be found online.

Even after removing the headrest and body support insert, the Snuga Swings should never be used for sleep and bedding materials should never be added, because the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation, the CPSC said. Infants should never sleep in any inclined seated products — including swings, gliders, soothers and rockers — according to the CPSC, which offers guidelines for safe infant sleep online.



CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. criticized the Fisher-Price recall in a statement to the Associated Press, for only involving a portion of the baby swings and for offering only a fraction of the products' $160 price tag.



"My advice: get your $25 refund and then throw this product away; do not keep it in your homes because even after the so-called 'repair' this product will still be unsafe for infant sleep," Trumka said.