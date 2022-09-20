Get funky on Front Street next month during Fishtown's new music and arts festival

Fishtown is celebrating its local art and music scene with a street festival next month, featuring live performances, plenty of food and fun activities for people of all ages.

Fishtown Music & Arts Festival will make its debut on Front Street between Girard Avenue and Thompson Street on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. The event was created by neighborhood resident and community advocate Anthony Talarico. Tickets are available now for $20.

Talarico has spent the last eight years dreaming up the event, enlisting the help of his friend and business partner Onur Yilmaz to put the plan in motion as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted across the city.

Over the past six months, the two have spoken to business owners in Fishtown to ask for their support, with many offering sponsorship or monetary donations to get the project off the ground. Talarico sees this as a testament to the idea that his festival is by and for Fishtown.

"I moved here 15 years ago after college," said Talarico. "Philly pride is the catalyst for this vision and the festival. Our goal is to highlight the uniqueness of Fishtown as well as our local Philly community. We will make sure this event has something for all our local residents and their families."

Visitors will be able to listen to live performances from local bands and DJs from noon to 10 p.m. outside of Front Street Cafe at 1253 N. Front St.

The line-up includes seven-piece brass band Snacktime, along with DJs Rob Paine and Frank Collazo. Paine and Collazo are the creators of The Goodie Shakedown, a house music party they host at bars and clubs.

Other performers include drum-driven house artist Ben Arsenal, funk and synth band Minka, South Jersey-based experimental rock band Out of the Beardspace, DJ Xtina, and Wassup Gina.

Fishtown favorites like Kensington Quarters, Kismet Bagels, Front Street Cafe, Middle Child Clubhouse and Lightbox Cafe will be serving food and beverages. Cocktails will be provided by Stateside Vodka and craft beer will be available from Camden microbrewery Tonewood.

To attract community members and residents of all ages, the festival will feature family-friendly activities like a play zone with live music for children between Thompson and Master streets. The area will be free to enter, even for those who did not buy a ticket for the musical performances.

A handful of arts and crafts vendors will be lined up along Front Street for the day, offering craft goods, handmade art, decor and jewelry. Some featured vendors include Ritual Shoppe and Holly Simple Studios.

"Our neighborhood has so much to offer and our goal is to cultivate opportunities for locals to showcase their talents," said Talarico.

More information about food and art vendors for the event can be found on the Fishtown Music & Arts Festival's website.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Tickets $20

Front Street from Girard Avenue to Thompson Street

Philadelphia, PA 19122