September 16, 2023

Fishtown Social will open all its wine to benefit the Lutheran Settlement House

Drink Like a Fish(towner) wine tasting features 100 bottles, costs $55 per guest, and will include snacks and food from Liberty Kitchen, Essen Bakery, Fiore Fine Foods, and Fishtown Seafood

Fishtown Social is hosting a wine tasting to raise funds for the Lutheran Settlement House. Drink Like a Fish(owner) will include every wine at the bar for $55 on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Fishtown Social will be uncorking and unscrewing its wine bottles to raise money to benefit a local organization, giving back to the community.

A portion of proceeds made during Drink Like a Fish(owner) will be donated to the Lutheran Settlement House. The wine-tasting event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, will feature three sessions 90-minute sessions from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Space for the event is limited and costs $55. To purchase tickets, interested parties can email info@fishtownsocial.com. Depending on availability, walk-ins are welcome.

This is the third iteration of the event, which sold out last September and just before the pandemic in February 2020.

The event will feature snacks from Liberty Kitchen Philadelphia, Essen Bakery, Fiore Fine Foods, and Fishtown Seafood this time. 

"We decided to invite some neighborhood businesses – new and old – that we love and respect to be a part of it this year, as we’re always looking for ways to make this event more unique each time around," owner Vanessa Wong said, according to Wooder Ice.

Customers interested in purchasing wine bottles on the event day can get a 10% discount. 

The Lutheran Settlement House is a non-profit organization that provides food access and services for Philadelphia's homeless and senior populations. They also provide services for people who suffer from domestic violence situations.

Drink Like a Fish(owner)

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023
4 to 9:30 p.m. | Tickets $55
Fishtown Social
1525 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
