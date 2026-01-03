More Events:

A five-course Italian dinner will give Dry January participants a night out

A one-night event at Aroma on Ford will pair Italian classics with non-alcoholic beverages in West Conshohocken.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Dining Dry January
Aroma on Ford Zero Proof Cocktail Provided Courtesy/Aroma on Ford

Smokey, citrusy and zero-proof — cocktails like this will be paired with Italian dishes during Aroma on Ford’s Dry January dinner on Jan. 13.

For diners participating in Dry January but still looking for a full night out, Aroma on Ford in West Conshohocken is hosting a five-course Italian dinner paired with non-alcoholic beverages.

The Dry January Non-Alcoholic Pairing Dinner takes place Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. The one-night event centers on Italian-inspired dishes served alongside zero-proof pairings.

The meal begins with passed hors d’oeuvres, including stuffed mushrooms and Caprese skewers. A first seated course of mussels with sausage and broccoli rabe follows, then a trio of pastas: penne alla vodka, gnocchi gorgonzola and fettuccine porcini.

Guests may choose from short rib, chicken Parmigiana or branzino for the main course. Dessert includes tiramisu and other house-made selections.

The dinner is presented in partnership with Wallace Dry Goods. Owner Robin Cummiskey will be on site to provide background on the non-alcoholic pairings served throughout the meal.

Tickets are $125 per person and include all courses and pairings. Seating is limited, and advance tickets are required.

Dry January Non-Alcoholic Pairing Dinner

Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Aroma on Ford
101 Ford St.
Conshohocken, PA 19428
Tickets: $125

