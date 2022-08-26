More News:

August 26, 2022

Five hospitalized after roller coaster malfunctions at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey

The amusement park's El Toro ride also was shut down for a time last summer due to safety concerns

After the El Toro rollercoaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, Ocean County, malfunctioned on Thursday night, five people were hospitalized for back pain.

At least five people were injured when a wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure malfunctioned Thursday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on the El Toro ride at the New Jersey theme park, a Six Flags spokesperson told the New York Post.

Although five people were sent to the hospital for back pain, some reports say as many as 12 were injured. A woman, who says she was on the roller coaster at the time posted about the experience on the Great Adventure Connoisseurs Facebook group.

“It felt like it hit a pothole,” she said. “A lot of people said they bit their tongue. A few said their backs were hurting and a couple of people said they couldn't breathe for a bit. I thought I might have cracked a tooth.”

The ride was shut down following the injuries, which happened shortly before the park closed at 8 p.m. Six Flags has not said what caused the malfunction, but did say that the ride remains closed for inspection.

This is not the first time there have been problems with El Toro.

It was temporarily shut down by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs last July after there was a partial derailment on the ride. There were no injuries reported in that incident.

El Toro, which means “the bull” in Spanish, has the second-largest drop height of wooden roller coasters in the U.S. at 176 feet, FOX News reported. It was built in 2006 and is the main attraction in the park’s Mexican-themed Plaza del Carnaval section.

