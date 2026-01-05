Flakely Gluten Free bakery to move from Manayunk to Bryn Mawr in February

Flakely Gluten Free, the bakery known for its "pastry ATMs" scattered throughout the region, is leaving its production kitchen in Manayunk to open a walk-in storefront in Bryn Mawr.

The bakery, founded by Lila Colello after she was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2011, is taking over a 1,400-square-foot space at 1007 Lancaster Ave. in early February. The move ends the bakery's four-year run on Krams Street, where Colello has prepared her sweets and sold them from a takeout window with limited hours. Frozen goods also are dispensed from Flakely's four ATMs, including two that are moving to Roxborough and Fishtown.

The new bakery on the Main Line will serve pastries, bagels and French-style breads. Colello also plans to hold classes, pop-up dinners and gluten-free baking collaborations.

Flakely opened its first pastry ATM in the Italian Market in 2024. The smart freezers are available 24/7, offering a variety of frozen croissants, danishes, cakes, pop tarts and breads to customers in need of gluten-free options. The freezers open when customers tap their credit cards or Apple Pay. Each item is tagged with a microchip that automatically charges the card or iPhone when it leaves the machine. The ATMs hold about 60 items, which rotate week to week.

The ATM now at Ardmore's Free Will Collective is moving to Lucky's Trading Co. in Roxborough and the one at Irv's Ice Cream in South Philly is relocating to Reap Wellness in Fishtown. The pastry ATMs at Weaver's Way Co-Op in Ambler and Haddon Culinary in Collingswood, New Jersey are remaining at their locations.

Colello has become a vocal advocate for people with celiac disease. She made an Instagram post in October to raise awareness about the autoimmune condition, explaining how her culinary career was upended by the diagnosis. She had worked with restaurateurs Wolfgang Puck, Eric Ripert and Stephen Starr and collaborated with the Food Network in the years before she had to abruptly pivot. She has since become a leader in the gluten-free industry with bake-to-order goods that Flakely ships nationally.

"I made it my mission to create items that we all miss, being (gluten free) eaters ... and if it doesn't have the taste and texture that can stand proudly next to any wheat flour counterpart — it goes straight into the trash," Colello wrote on Instagram. "We deserve better than just being 'good for gluten free.'"

The Bryn Mawr bakery will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.