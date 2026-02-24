More Events:

February 24, 2026

Choral Arts Philadelphia to present spring-themed ‘Flora and Fauna’ concert in Rittenhouse Square

Choral Arts Philadelphia will perform works by Britten and Finzi timed with the Philadelphia Flower Show on March 7

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Spring
Choral Arts Philadelphai Flora Provided Courtesy/Choral Arts Philadelphia

Choral Arts Philadelphia will present “Flora and Fauna,” a spring-themed concert featuring nature-inspired choral works at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Rittenhouse Square.

Choral Arts Philadelphia will present “Flora and Fauna,” a spring-themed choral concert inspired by the Philadelphia Flower Show, on Saturday, March 7.

The 4 p.m. performance at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Rittenhouse Square will feature English choral music focused on nature and poetry. The program includes Benjamin Britten’s “Five Flower Songs, Op. 47,” a set of unaccompanied pieces that capture seasonal imagery, and Gerald Finzi’s “Seven Poems of Robert Bridges, Op. 17,” which reflects on nature and quiet moments of contemplation.

The concert will be held in the church’s main sanctuary. Tickets cost $52 for premium seating in the first five to eight rows, $42 for general admission and $17 for students. More information is available at choralartsphila.com.

"Flora and Fauna"

Saturday, March 7 at 4 p.m.
Church of the Holy Trinity
1904 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Performances Spring Rittenhouse Square Choral Arts Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

IBEW Admit One

Local 98 continues the tradition of helping the Philadelphia Mummers Parade
Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

The 2026 home lending landscape

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pa. ramps up response to avian flu outbreak

Bird flu chickens PA

Sponsored

UHC decision puts patients at risk

Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

Men's Health

GLP-1 drugs are great weight-loss tools. But they work best with lifestyle changes, experts say

Weight Loss Drugs

Music

Taylor Swift had the top-selling global album in 2025

Taylor Swift Album

Food & Drink

Espresso Martini Crawl returning to Northern Liberties

Espresso Martini Crawl

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: All-Star recap; what needs to change after return from break?

Maxey Edgecombe 2.14.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved