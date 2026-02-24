Choral Arts Philadelphia to present spring-themed ‘Flora and Fauna’ concert in Rittenhouse Square

Choral Arts Philadelphia will present “Flora and Fauna,” a spring-themed choral concert inspired by the Philadelphia Flower Show, on Saturday, March 7.

The 4 p.m. performance at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Rittenhouse Square will feature English choral music focused on nature and poetry. The program includes Benjamin Britten’s “Five Flower Songs, Op. 47,” a set of unaccompanied pieces that capture seasonal imagery, and Gerald Finzi’s “Seven Poems of Robert Bridges, Op. 17,” which reflects on nature and quiet moments of contemplation.

The concert will be held in the church’s main sanctuary. Tickets cost $52 for premium seating in the first five to eight rows, $42 for general admission and $17 for students. More information is available at choralartsphila.com.

Saturday, March 7 at 4 p.m.

Church of the Holy Trinity

1904 Walnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.