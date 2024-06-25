NHL Draft: 5 options for the Flyers at pick No. 32

The Stanley Cup Final is finally over, and now that Florida has won it after a rollercoaster of a seven-game series, the 2024 first-rounder they sent to the Flyers in the Claude Giroux trade from two years ago is now locked in at 32nd overall – the last pick of the opening round in Vegas on Friday night.

The Flyers have their own pick further up the board at No. 12 already, which should leave them with a decent amount of promising forwards and defensemen to choose from by the time they're on the clock.

This year's draft class, however, is generally believed to have a notable drop-off in talent past the midway point of the first, but with that said, it's not like it'll be completely devoid of it by the time the Flyers are back up either. Danny Brière and co. just have to do a little more homework, and could use the pick as more of a means to address a positional need...Provided, of course, they keep the pick, that is.

Look, Matvei Michkov is on his way now and the Flyers could have up to 10 picks this weekend. That's some pretty substantial trade capital to work with should they choose to use it that way – like to maybe move up or get a center.

But if, in the end, they keep the 32nd pick, here are a few options the Flyers might go for if they're still available...

C Sam O'Reilly

London (OHL) | 6'1", 184 lbs. | Age: 18, Shoots: R

The Flyers need to fill out at center and already have a London connection going between Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey – and Sam Dickinson could be in the mix, too, depending on where he lands (or where the Flyers land).

O'Reilly put up a 20-goal, 56-point rookie season in the OHL, then went on to produce an impressive playoff showing with five goals and 12 points on the way to the Knights' capturing of the OHL title.

He can skate with Barkey, as you'll seeing the highlight reel below, and has the instincts and awareness to open up offensive opportunity, whether it's for himself or his teammates.

LW Andrew Basha

Medicine Hat (WHL) | 5'11",187 lbs. | Age: 18, Shoots: L

Basha was a 30-goal scorer skating on a line with Cayden Lindstrom, who is expected to go within the top five, this past season, but both complimented one another's playstyles, and Basha's skill set could serve well on the wing in the NHL.

He has a quick and precise shot that he can, and will, take from anywhere, and can step into it quickly with his skating, especially when he has extra room to work with on the power playas you'll see below:

Reminder: The Flyers' power play is bad and they need skaters in the pipeline who can shoot the puck well for it to get better.

C Yegor Surin

Yaroslav Jr. (MHL) | 6'1", 197 lbs. | Age: 17, Shoots: L

It seems pretty obvious now that the Flyers are not going to be afraid when it comes to picking Russian prospects, and Surin might be a late-round diamond in the rough if he's still there by the end of it.

Surin is a hard-skating center who can drive to the net using his size to clear a path and his hands to keep the puck out of reach. He can place his shot pretty decently, too.

Surin had a quick look in the KHL last season, but spent nearly all of his time in Russian juniors, where he put up 22 goals and 30 assists through 42 games in the regular season, then five goals and 18 assists through the playoffs.

He won't turn 18 until August, so he still has a lot of developing to do and is a considerable ways off because of it, but picking him wouldn't be a bad long-term play on the Flyers' part if he's there.

Here's a strangely intense hype video from the KHL about him:

MORE: Matvei Michkov's early arrival is a sign that the Flyers are on the path to contention

D Charlie Elick

Brandon (WHL) | 6'3", 202 lbs. | Age: 18, Shoots: R

As much as the Flyers need centers, defense is going to remain a point of emphasis for them, too, and Elick is a big defenseman who can move a bit and get his shot through traffic and to the net.

Plus, he's a right-handed shot, which is oddly hard to come by at the position, and at his size, of course he won't hesitate to throw out a big check if he has the angle lined up.

Elick collected four goals and 23 assists skating in 65 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings this past season, but also did rack up a pretty hefty 71 penalty minutes.

D Leo Sahlin Wallenius

Växjö Jr. (J20 Nationell) | 6'0", 180 lbs. | Age: 18, Shoots: L



Sahlin Wallenius, meanwhile, presents a more smooth-skating option from over in Sweden who excels at breaking the puck out and getting it moving up the ice.

He registered 11 goals and 31 assists for 42 points through 43 games in Swedish juniors this past season, doing so with a vision and sense of anticipation that kept him a step ahead of everyone else at that level. Granted, his skating helped with that, too.

His highlight reel to wrap up:

We'll see what the Flyers do with the last pick in the first, whether they use it or move it for something else.

MORE: Danny Brière is keeping the Flyers on the long-term plan

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports