It's not just nostalgia. Claude Giroux can still help the Flyers.

Claude Giroux was set to go into the free agent market on Wednesday, and an hour before the NHL's new league year even opened, he was linked to the Flyers.

The Flyers were expected to be one of the teams making an offer to the former captain, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported late Wednesday morning, putting the prospect of a reunion in Philadelphia very much on the table.

And hours later, when the Flyers' immediate work on Day 1 of free agency wrapped, general manager Danny Brière – a former teammate of Giroux's, mind you – straight up acknowledged the idea. They've been talking.

"We've had some discussions," Brière told the press from the Flyers Training Center over in Voorhees. "I can't say much more than that. We've had some discussions. We're looking at everything. But at the moment, yeah, there's nothing imminent."

But it's certainly a beat to keep a tab on.

The sentimental part of a potential Giroux-Flyes reunion is obvious. He's 38, going on 39. He was the captain and homegrown face of the franchise for the majority of his 15-year run in Philadelphia, and a move to bring him back now – presumably on a 1-2 year deal, tops – would put a perfect bow on the career of a Flyers legend.

The on-ice part, though, wouldn't be lacking either. Despite his age, Giroux just turned in a solid two-way focused season in Ottawa. He racked up 49 points (14 goals and 35 assists), which ranked sixth on the Senators in scoring, and he skated in all 82 games (plus playoffs), posting a plus-20 rating that ranked second on the Sens behind defenseman Artem Zub, while skating an average of 16:18 per night.

Giroux isn't the leading star he used to be. He and the Flyers both know that.

And if they do end up bringing him back, he wouldn't be that major free-agent splash that fans have been getting increasingly anxious for, especially after the team just broke through into the playoff picture. The Flyers know that, too.

But on a short-term deal, Giroux can help push this new and still-developing era of the Flyers along, maybe as the final act in a long and memorable career.

Here are a few ways how...

As a center

Giroux can still hold his own in the faceoff circle. He won 63.1 percent of his faceoffs with Ottawa last season, and since signing with his hometown Senators in the summer of 2023, he's carried a 59.0 win percentage on his draws.

He's also a right shot to contrast with the Flyers' current stack of left-handed centers between current captain Sean Couturier, Christian Dvorak, Noah Cates, and if either stick at the position, Trevor Zegras and Denver Barkey.

In crucial faceoff situations, having a consistent right- and left-handed option will give the Flyers an advantage from either side of the net, which was a point they already seemed to be aware of when they signed veteran Noel Acciari for the bottom of the lineup on Wednesday, since he's a right-shot forward who can flip between center and wing as needed.

Giroux, though, would offer more flexibility to move through the lineup. He's a more two-way, checking-minded forward in this late stage of his career, but he still has quick enough skating, vision, and playmaking touch to be able to move the puck around, and spring someone like Zegras (if he moves back out to the wing) on a scoring chance, or maybe even a rebounding Matvei Michkov, or Owen Tippett if the power forward gets skating downhill.

The ideal scenario, though, would be to have Giroux fit into a bottom-six role that leans on taking up high-energy and high-checking minutes, and that wouldn't necessarily have to be strictly at center.

Claude Giroux is headed to the UFA market pic.twitter.com/SnkADoWDnu — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2026

As a winger

Giroux has never seemed to have an issue kicking out to the wing.

Remember, too, that ahead of the 2017-18 season, then head coach Dave Hakstol moved Giroux out from center to left wing, and the result was a Hart Trophy-caliber season from Giroux, where he scored 34 goals and 102 points, while Couturier suddenly took off to a 31-goal, 76-point breakout as the new top center.

It was one of the few decisions from Hakstol's tenure that actually worked, and it's something to keep in mind if Giroux does end up back in Philly.

The current head coach, Rick Tocchet, could put Giroux back on the left of Couturier on the fourth line, with Acciari presumably skating as the right winger. That trio alone should be able to spark a comparable energy that last season's checking line of Couturier, Garnet Hathaway, and Luke Glendening were able to capture in a big way down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.

Alternatively, Giroux could sneak further up the lineup as a winger, too, if it means he serves as the more defensively accountable veteran who can compensate for Zegras, Matvei Michkov, or maybe even Porter Martone turning loose more offensively as the more skilled and youthful pieces to the roster.

Going into the summer, Tocchet talked about how defensively committed the Flyers had to be to playing low-event hockey, by design, the awareness of how tedious it looked for much of last season, and the want to try and crank up the scoring a bit more next year.

Giroux, in theory, can help facilitate that by helping to make sure that the Flyers aren't exposed if any of Martone, Michkov, Zegras, or even Denver Barkey or Alex Bump go gunning for the opposing net.

As a special teamer

Giroux, at this stage of his career, would probably occupy a role on the penalty kill alongside the regulars like Couturier, Noah Cates, Christian Dvorak, and Tyson Foerster.

And that's fine, because solid penalty killing has been a part of Giroux's game for nearly all of his 19 years in the NHL.

Now, the power play: Giroux had a goal and 13 points when the Sens were on the man-advantage last season. It's not a lot, but when put up against the Flyers' notoriously inept power play, he would've ranked third on the team last season behind Zegras (23 points), Travis Konecny (14 points), and just ahead of Michkov (12 points).

Giroux can still drop to a knee and launch a missile of a shot from the faceoff dot, so if the Flyers are still struggling at 5-on-4, maybe they call up his number for those spots again if he is brought back.

To sum it up

If the Flyers do end up bringing Giroux back, it wouldn't be just a quick and cheap nostalgia play.

He can still skate.

He'd slot into a bottom-six role, but Giroux would be able to dependably fulfill the tougher, higher-checking minutes in doing so, while still probably being able to chip in a decent amount of offense, regardless of it's from center or wing.

Of course, he wouldn't be that game-changing star the organization is still looking for. But until then, he can still do plenty to help move this era of the Flyers forward, an era that, somewhat poetically, his trade away in March 2022 utlimately forced the Flyers to pivot into.

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