The Flyers fan's guide to the Winter Olympics

Travis Sanheim, Dan Vladar, and Rasmus Ristolainen were called into the spotlight over center ice on Thursday night.

They were the three Philadelphia Flyers headed for the Olympics in a few days' time and were being honored ahead of the team's last home game at Xfinity Mobile Arena, before the NHL's scheduled three-week Winter Olympic break.

Sanheim, the Flyers' leading defenseman, will be on the blue line for Canada, while head coach Rick Tocchet will be on the bench behind him as an assistant to Jon Cooper.

Vladar, their surprise goaltender, had his name called for Czechia.

And Ristolainen, healthy enough in time, will bring his bruising presence to Finland's defense.

Forward Rodrigo Ābols also got his moment on Thursday night for making Latvia's Olympic roster, but he'll be missing the games and considerable time for the rest of the season because of a brutal lower-body injury suffered last month, which his leg resting on a scooter by the Flyers' bench pregame clearly indicated the severity of.

So what can be expected of the Flyers who made it over to Milan, and when will be the first chance to see them play for their home countries?

Here's a Flyers Olympic primer...

D Travis Sanheim, Team Canada

Canada's first game: Thu., Feb. 12 vs. Czechia, Group A Preliminaries, 10:40 a.m. ET

Sanheim was a carryover from the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.

He was a depth defenseman who skated limited minutes, but when he was out on the ice, he looked great paired next to Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, and had the confidence to jump in on rushes to generate chances for offensive superstars like Connor McDavid.

Last year at 4 Nations was the first time a lot of people got to see Sanheim on a bigger stage, and it did wonders for his reputation among NHL executives and the Team Canada decision makers, who saw enough of a case this season to bring him on to the Olympic roster.

Sanheim looks to be a depth defenseman for Canada again, based on the initial line combos being reported out of Milan, which have him on an extra fourth defensive pairing with Vegas' Shea Theodore.

He might not be a lock to dress for Game 1, but whenever he gets his call, his international body of work so far has shown that he'll make the most of it.

G Dan Vladar, Team Czechia