Flyers re-sign RW Bobby Brink to a two-year deal

The Flyers announced Wednesday that they signed winger Bobby Brink to a two-year, $3 million contract, checking off one of the two restricted free agents they issued a qualifying offer to.

Now it's down to defenseman Egor Zamula, who is expected to return to the blue-line fold for this season after the considerable strides he made last year.

Brink, who will be making $1.5 million annually with his new deal, scored 11 goals and 23 points in 57 games for the Flyers last season.

It was far from perfect as, like with a few notable Flyers from last year, he saw his fair share of scratches and benching from head coach John Tortorella, and even a demotion back down to the Phantoms in the AHL when the belief was that his game wasn't up to snuff.

But as the season went on and the Flyers continually found themselves flailing for more offense in a surprising though failed playoff run, they gradually leaned more and more into Brink' upside all while he became more and more of a regular in the NHL.

From his call back up in late February to the end of the season, Brink skated in 19 of the Flyers' 23 remaining games, producing only four goals, an assist, and a minus-six rating at an average of 12:32 of ice time in the middle-bottom six.

It's not a particularly impressive line, but keep in mind that this was as the rest of the team was falling apart, too.

Still, the Flyers will be looking for more out of the soon-to-be 23 year old and former 2019 second-round draft pick with this new contract, especially now that right wing is just a bit more crowded between himself, Travis Konecny, the also recently extended Garnet Hathaway, and the incoming Matvei Michkov.

