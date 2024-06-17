Flyers to begin preseason slate Sept. 22 at Washington

Hey, it'll be cold again before you know it.

The Flyers released their preseason schedule on Monday, confirming a run of seven exhibitions that will begin Sunday, September 22 against the Capitals in Washington.

They'll also play the Islanders and Bruins twice, the Canadiens up in Montreal, and then close out with the Devils here at home before finalizing the 2024-25 opening night roster.

Here's the full preseason slate:

Date Opponent Time Sun., 9/22 @Capitals 3 p.m. Mon., 9/23 @Canadiens 7 p.m. Thu., 9/26 Islanders 7 p.m. Sat., 9/28 Bruins 7 p.m. Mon., 9/30 @Islanders 7 p.m. Tue., 10/1 @Bruins 7 p.m. Thu., 10/3 Devils 7 p.m.

All times ET

The upcoming 2024-25 season will mark head coach John Tortorella's third behind the Flyers' bench and Danny Brière's second as the full-time general manager.

Along with president of hockey ops Keith Jones and team governor Dan Hilferty, the organization has consistently stressed that its goal is in taking a long-term and measured approach toward building a sustainable Stanley Cup contender. But after the team made a surprise playoff push that ultimately stalled out in the first clear year of the whole process, it left the fan base still with just as much uncertainty as to where the ship goes next, though maybe with a bit more optimism and intrigue than there previously was.

We'll likely get a better sense of the Flyers' direction with the NHL Draft in Vegas at the end of the month.

