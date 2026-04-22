Flyers crush Penguins, 5-2, in Philly's grand welcome back to the playoffs

Both penalty boxes got cramped real quick, the refs were taking their sweet time sorting out what even happened, and all the while, an amped up crowd of 20,000 took a rollercoaster ride through just about every emotion you can think of.

They got angry as they saw five Flyers in total pile up in the box, seemingly without explanation. Then they were euphoric as they saw just as many Penguins squeeze through the opposite door. The scoreboard operator threw up a "Standing Room Only" bug under the overhead shot of a crowded Pittsburgh sin bin, which drew massive laughs, and all the while, as the Beastie Boys' "Sabatoge" made it a good way through the track over the arena speaker, the crowd rapidly got louder...and louder...and louder...

Then, in a sudden shift, PA announcer Lou Nolan told Xfinity Mobile Arena that the Flyers were going on the "PECOOOO POWER PLAYYY!!!!" from whatever just happened, to maybe the loudest degree fans have ever amplified the line in this building's history.

And maybe at that point, the penalties themselves didn't actually matter. Byran Rust had tackled Travis Konecny behind the net after a whistle, tossed the Philadelphia winger's helmet off, and started punching down, leaving everyone else on the ice to pick a partner to scrap with as the officials tried to diffuse a game that had already gotten well away from them, and left a unified sea of orange in the seats relentlessly hounding every last thing that wasn't wearing the same-colored sweater.

Flyers-Penguins came back full stop Wednesday night in South Philadelphia.

Playoff hockey reintroduced itself emphatically Wednesday night to South Philadelphia.

And Trevor Zegras, seeing all of it for the first time, stepped into the spotlight, and fully into a one-timer, to scream it to the world: The Philadelphia Flyers are back.

The Flyers rallied and crushed the Pittsburgh Penguins, again, 5-2, in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, and this time, in front of a home crowd that had waited eight years, to the day, for the NHL postseason to come back around again.

Zegras, on the feed from Jamie Drysdale, scored the tying goal on that chaotic second-period power play.

A few minutes later, Rasmus Ristolainen rifled a shot five-hole for a go-ahead goal that, for him, was 13 years in the making.

Then Nick Seeler wired a shot that beat Pittsburgh goaltender Stuart Skinner, too, sending the Flyers up two and an absolutely riled-up crowd into a total frenzy.

Just as crazy? All of the above happened within not even seven minutes on the game clock.

It was a rush.

It was the kind of Flyers hockey everyone remembers, whether they tie it to 2012, 2004, 1997, or 1976.

It was brash; when Zegras scored, he skated straight to the Flyers' penalty box, banging on the glass and yelling to his teammates celebrating inside.

It was unapologetic; Konecny was ready to start throwing fists at Rust the second he got up off the ice, numerous Flyers skated around delivering crunching checks all night, and they were constantly hurling words, in full fury, at nearly every Pittsburgh skater between every stoppage.

And it was electric. Even when the Flyers were down, 1-0, at the first intermission from an Evgeni Malkin power-play goal, the home crowd never wavered.

They erupted with every hit and every big save from Dan Vladar, who made 28 more of them on Wednesday night.

They showered Sidney Crosby with heavy boos and frequent reminders that he "sucks," while the refs got their regular updates about the same for themselves, and Skinner got subjected to endless taunts of his name.

And then when Zegras finally scored that tying goal, his first ever in the playoffs, to open up the floodgates, that moment might as well have blown the roof off the building, too.

Ditto for Noah Cates, who drove in the dagger pressing late into the third period, and then Owen Tippett who buried the empty-netter and the Penguins along with it.

The Flyers are good again. They left the ice on Wednesday night holding a suffocating 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series over a Penguins team that looks a whole lot older, a whole lot slower, and a whole lot softer than them.

But bigger than that, they're worth believing in again.

Philadelphia saw the greater and greater signs of it in the past month and a half, as this young team pieced together a sprint back up into the playoff race and then, just as suddenly, across the finish line.

But Wednesday night, that was something else.

That was a sold-out building fully buying into what they were seeing.

That was a still-developing roster only realizing more and more how talented they can really be.

That was Philadelphia welcoming itself back to the playoffs in the only way it would ever want to: By kicking the damn door in.

Game 4 is Saturday night, right back here at an Xfinity Mobile Arena that will probably be just as wild as it was for these past several hours. And at the rate this series is going, that very well could be the last one to close this out – along with an era of the Penguins that really just had its age show.

But rest assured, the Philadelphia Flyers are here now, and they're not going anywhere. Not yet.

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